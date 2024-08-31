Where will cars be racing in September and October 2024? The race calendar of Formula 1 in 2024 plans events in September at Monza for the Italian GP, at Baku in Azerbaijan and Singapore. Italy is a protagonist in the international calendar also with the dirt roads of the Sardiniawhich host the double appointment of theExtreme E. In October, Formula 1 races on the tracks of Austin in the USA and Mexico City.
International competitions September 2024
30 August-1 September → Great Britain Aberystwyth Rali Ceredigion ERC
August 31st – September 1st → Italy Monza F1-F2-F3
August 31-September 1 → Czech Republic Most Nascar Whelen Euro Series
August 31-September 1 → USA Milwaukee Mile Indycar Series
August 31-September 1 → Czech Republic Most ETRC
September 1 → USA Darlington Raceway Nascar Cup Series
5-8 September → Greece Rally Acropolis WRC
5-8 September → Germany Nürburgring Ferrari Challenge Europe
September 7-8 → Portugal Montalegre World RX
September 7-8 → Italy Imola Formula Regional European Championship
September 8 → USA Atlanta Motorsport Speedway Nascar Cup Series
13-14 September → Spain Barcelona Hankook 24H
September 13-15 → Azerbaijan Baku F1-F2
September 13-15 → China Shanghai Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia
13-15 September → Australia Sandown 500 Repco Supercars Championship
14-15 September → Poland Poznan ETRC
14-15 September → Austria Spielberg Formula Regional European Championship
September 16-17 → Italy Sardinia Grand Prix Extreme E
September 15 → USA Watkins Glen International Nascar Cup Series
September 15 → USA Laguna Nashville Superspeedway Indycar Series
September 20-22 → Singapore Street Circuit F1
September 20-22 → Italy Monza GT4 European Series
September 21 → USA Bristol Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
21-22 September → Germany Oschersleben Nascar Whelen Euro Series
September 21-22 → Italy Sardinia Grand Prix Extreme E
September 22 → USA Indianapolis Motor Speedway IMSA
26-29 September → Chile Rally Chile WRC
28-29 September → France Le Mans ETRC
28-29 September → Spain Barcelona Formula Regional European Championship
September 29 → USA Kansas Speedway Nascar Cup Series
September 29 → Italy Mugello European Le Mans Series
NATIONAL Competitions September 2024
6-7 September → Imola Speed Championship Historic Car Circuit
6-8 September → Imola Italian GT Endurance Championship
September 6-8 → Imola TCR Italy
6-8 September → Imola Italian Sport Prototype Championship
September 6-8 → Imola Carrera Cup Italy
September 7-8 → Vallelunga GT3isti Challenge
September 8 → Vallelunga Time Attack Italy
13-15 September → Red Bull Ring Italian F4 – Euro 4
15 September → Vallelunga National GT Challenge
September 15 → Vallelunga Italian Tourism Cup
September 15 → Vallelunga Formula Junior
September 15 →Vallelunga Formula Historic 1.6
15 September → Vallelunga Youngtimer Touring Cup
September 20-21 → Mugello Porsche Sports Cup Switzerland
September 20-22 → Vallelunga TCR Italy
20-22 September → Vallelunga Italian Sport Prototype Championship
September 20-22 → Vallelunga Carrera Cup Italy
September 21-22 → Vallelunga Mini Challenge
September 22 → Misano GT3isti Challenge
September 22 → Misano Time Attack Italy
27-29 September → Barcelona Italian F4 – Euro 4
Rally/Regularity September 2024
September 1 → Rally Terra di Argil CRZ
September 1st → Piancavallo CRZ Rally
September 1 → RXItalia Maggiora CIRX
September 7-8 → Gravel Challenge CIVT
7-8 September → Veglio 4×4 CI Off-Road Trophy
8 September → Casciana Terme CRZ Rally
September 8 → Rally del Rubinetto CRZ
September 8 → Dimensione Fuoristrada Club Trial 4×4 Trophy
September 13-14 → Rally 1000 Miglia CIAR
September 14-15 → City of Lumezzane CIREAS
September 15 → Rally Appennino Reggiano CRZ
September 20-21 → Rally Città di Bassano Italian Rally Trophy
September 20-21 → Baja Dello Stella Cross Country
September 22 → Rally delle Palme CRZ
September 22 → Tindari Rally CRZ
September 26-28 → Rally d’Elba Storico CIRAS
September 26-28 → Elba Graffiti CIRAR
September 29th → Rally Porta del Gargano CRZ
Hill Climb/Slalom September 2024
September 1st → Curinghese Slalom
September 1 → Formula Challenge sea and engines
September 17 → Luigi Fagioli Trophy CISA-CIVM
September 6-8 → Guarcino Campocatino CIVSA
September 13-15 → CIVM Nissena Cup
September 13-15 → Slalom Colli Euganei City of Este
September 20-22 → Scarperia – CIVSA Giogo
September 20-22 → Iglesias Sant’Antonio CIVM Hill Climb
September 27-29 → Alghero Scala Piccada CIVM
September 27-29 → Torregrotta-Roccavaldina Slalom
Drift/Acceleration September 2024
13-15/Sep Rivanazzano Dragway Hills Race
21-22/set Pavia Italian Drifting Championship
Car Races October 2024
International competitions October 2024
October 6 → USA Talladega Superspeedway Nascar Cup Series
10-13 October → Australia Bathurst 1000 Repco Supercars Championship
11-13 October → Spain Barcelona Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe
11-13 October → Poland Katowice Rally Silesia ERC
October 11-13 → Japan Fuji Super Formula Championship
October 12 → USA Road Atlanta Raceway IMSA
12-13 October → Belgium Zolder Nascar Whelen Euro Series
October 13 → USA Charlotte Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
October 16-20 → Italy Imola Ferrari Challenge Europe
17-20 October → Germany Rally Central Europe WRC
October 18-20 → USA Austin F1
October 19 → Germany Nürburgring NLS5
October 19 → Portugal Portimao European Le Mans Series
October 19-20 → China World RX
October 20 → USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series
October 25-27 →Mexico Rodriguez F1 Racetrack
25-27 October → Australia Surfers Paradise Repco Supercars Championship
October 26-27 → Italy Monza Formula Regional European Championship
October 27 → USA Homestead-Miami Speedway Nascar Cup Series
NATIONAL Competitions October 2024
3-6 October → Monza Speed Championship Historic Car Circuit
October 4-6 → Monza Italian GT Sprint Championship
4-6 October → Monza Italian F4 – Euro 4
October 4-6 → Monza Carrera Cup Italy
October 5-6 → Monza Mini Challenge
October 6 → Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily
October 13 → Mugello National GT Challenge
October 13 → Mugello Italian Touring Cup
October 13 → Mugello RS Cup
13 October → Mugello Youngtimer Touring Cup
October 19 → Vallelunga Challenge LLCC
October 19-20 → Monza Clio Cup Italy
October 25-26 → Misano Porsche Sports Cup Switzerland
October 25-27 → Monza Italian GT Endurance Championship
25-27 October → Monza Italian F4 – Euro 4
October 25-27 → Monza TCR Italy
25-27 October → Monza Italian Sports Prototype Championship
October 26-27 → Imola GT3isti Challenge
October 27 → Mugello Time Attack Italy
Rally/Regularity October 2024
October 4-6 → Cave di Cusa CIREAS Trophy
October 6 → Rally City of Pistoia CRZ
October 6 →Rally Santo Stefano Belbo CRZ
October 6 → Rally Terra Sarda CRZ
October 6 → Club 2 Monti Trial 4×4 Trophy
October 10-12 → Targa Florio Classica CIGE
October 11-12 → Rally “Villa d’Este” Italian Rally Trophy
October 18-19 → Rallye Sanremo CIAR
19-20 October → Baia delle Ninfe CIREAS
October 19-20 → CIRAR Flower Cup
October 19-20 → Rally Sanremo Storico CIRAS
October 19-20 → RXItalia Maggiora CIRX
October 20 → Trentino Rally CRZ
October 20 → Rallye Sanremo CRZ
October 25-27 → Rally Nuraghi and Vermentino CIRT
October 25-27 → Rally Nuraghi and Vermentino storico CIRTS
October 26-27 → Baja Vermentino – Terre di Gallura Cross Country
October 26-28 → Gravel Challenge CIVT
Climb/Slalom October 2024
October 4-6 → Faro-Pesaro CIVSA Cup
October 11-13 → Cividale Castelmonte CIVM
October 11-13 → Climb of the Iblei Mountains CIVM
October 11-13 → Maxislalom Salerno-Croce di Cava
October 25-27 → Castellana Hill Climb CIVM
October 25-27 → Slalom City of Avola
