Where will cars be racing in September and October 2024? The race calendar of Formula 1 in 2024 plans events in September at Monza for the Italian GP, ​​at Baku in Azerbaijan and Singapore. Italy is a protagonist in the international calendar also with the dirt roads of the Sardiniawhich host the double appointment of theExtreme E. In October, Formula 1 races on the tracks of Austin in the USA and Mexico City.

International competitions September 2024

30 August-1 September → Great Britain Aberystwyth Rali Ceredigion ERC

August 31st – September 1st → Italy Monza F1-F2-F3

August 31-September 1 → Czech Republic Most Nascar Whelen Euro Series

August 31-September 1 → USA Milwaukee Mile Indycar Series

August 31-September 1 → Czech Republic Most ETRC

September 1 → USA Darlington Raceway Nascar Cup Series

5-8 September → Greece Rally Acropolis WRC

5-8 September → Germany Nürburgring Ferrari Challenge Europe

September 7-8 → Portugal Montalegre World RX

September 7-8 → Italy Imola Formula Regional European Championship

September 8 → USA Atlanta Motorsport Speedway Nascar Cup Series

13-14 September → Spain Barcelona Hankook 24H

September 13-15 → Azerbaijan Baku F1-F2

September 13-15 → China Shanghai Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia

13-15 September → Australia Sandown 500 Repco Supercars Championship

14-15 September → Poland Poznan ETRC

14-15 September → Austria Spielberg Formula Regional European Championship

September 16-17 → Italy Sardinia Grand Prix Extreme E

September 15 → USA Watkins Glen International Nascar Cup Series

September 15 → USA Laguna Nashville Superspeedway Indycar Series

September 20-22 → Singapore Street Circuit F1

September 20-22 → Italy Monza GT4 European Series

September 21 → USA Bristol Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

21-22 September → Germany Oschersleben Nascar Whelen Euro Series

September 21-22 → Italy Sardinia Grand Prix Extreme E

September 22 → USA Indianapolis Motor Speedway IMSA

26-29 September → Chile Rally Chile WRC

28-29 September → France Le Mans ETRC

28-29 September → Spain Barcelona Formula Regional European Championship

September 29 → USA Kansas Speedway Nascar Cup Series

September 29 → Italy Mugello European Le Mans Series

September is the month of the Italian GP in Monza

NATIONAL Competitions September 2024

6-7 September → Imola Speed ​​Championship Historic Car Circuit

6-8 September → Imola Italian GT Endurance Championship

September 6-8 → Imola TCR Italy

6-8 September → Imola Italian Sport Prototype Championship

September 6-8 → Imola Carrera Cup Italy

September 7-8 → Vallelunga GT3isti Challenge

September 8 → Vallelunga Time Attack Italy

13-15 September → Red Bull Ring Italian F4 – Euro 4

15 September → Vallelunga National GT Challenge

September 15 → Vallelunga Italian Tourism Cup

September 15 → Vallelunga Formula Junior

September 15 →Vallelunga Formula Historic 1.6

15 September → Vallelunga Youngtimer Touring Cup

September 20-21 → Mugello Porsche Sports Cup Switzerland

September 20-22 → Vallelunga TCR Italy

20-22 September → Vallelunga Italian Sport Prototype Championship

September 20-22 → Vallelunga Carrera Cup Italy

September 21-22 → Vallelunga Mini Challenge

September 22 → Misano GT3isti Challenge

September 22 → Misano Time Attack Italy

27-29 September → Barcelona Italian F4 – Euro 4

Rally/Regularity September 2024

September 1 → Rally Terra di Argil CRZ

September 1st → Piancavallo CRZ Rally

September 1 → RXItalia Maggiora CIRX

September 7-8 → Gravel Challenge CIVT

7-8 September → Veglio 4×4 CI Off-Road Trophy

8 September → Casciana Terme CRZ Rally

September 8 → Rally del Rubinetto CRZ

September 8 → Dimensione Fuoristrada Club Trial 4×4 Trophy

September 13-14 → Rally 1000 Miglia CIAR

September 14-15 → City of Lumezzane CIREAS

September 15 → Rally Appennino Reggiano CRZ

September 20-21 → Rally Città di Bassano Italian Rally Trophy

September 20-21 → Baja Dello Stella Cross Country

September 22 → Rally delle Palme CRZ

September 22 → Tindari Rally CRZ

September 26-28 → Rally d’Elba Storico CIRAS

September 26-28 → Elba Graffiti CIRAR

September 29th → Rally Porta del Gargano CRZ

Hill Climb/Slalom September 2024

September 1st → Curinghese Slalom

September 1 → Formula Challenge sea and engines

September 17 → Luigi Fagioli Trophy CISA-CIVM

September 6-8 → Guarcino Campocatino CIVSA

September 13-15 → CIVM Nissena Cup

September 13-15 → Slalom Colli Euganei City of Este

September 20-22 → Scarperia – CIVSA Giogo

September 20-22 → Iglesias Sant’Antonio CIVM Hill Climb

September 27-29 → Alghero Scala Piccada CIVM

September 27-29 → Torregrotta-Roccavaldina Slalom

Drift/Acceleration September 2024

13-15/Sep Rivanazzano Dragway Hills Race

21-22/set Pavia Italian Drifting Championship

Car Races October 2024

Where to race in October: car races, scheduled and scheduled car races.

International competitions October 2024

October 6 → USA Talladega Superspeedway Nascar Cup Series

10-13 October → Australia Bathurst 1000 Repco Supercars Championship

11-13 October → Spain Barcelona Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe

11-13 October → Poland Katowice Rally Silesia ERC

October 11-13 → Japan Fuji Super Formula Championship

October 12 → USA Road Atlanta Raceway IMSA

12-13 October → Belgium Zolder Nascar Whelen Euro Series

October 13 → USA Charlotte Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

October 16-20 → Italy Imola Ferrari Challenge Europe

17-20 October → Germany Rally Central Europe WRC

October 18-20 → USA Austin F1

October 19 → Germany Nürburgring NLS5

October 19 → Portugal Portimao European Le Mans Series

October 19-20 → China World RX

October 20 → USA Las Vegas Motor Speedway Nascar Cup Series

October 25-27 →Mexico Rodriguez F1 Racetrack

25-27 October → Australia Surfers Paradise Repco Supercars Championship

October 26-27 → Italy Monza Formula Regional European Championship

October 27 → USA Homestead-Miami Speedway Nascar Cup Series

In October, F1 races on the tracks of Austin and Mexico City

NATIONAL Competitions October 2024

3-6 October → Monza Speed ​​Championship Historic Car Circuit

October 4-6 → Monza Italian GT Sprint Championship

4-6 October → Monza Italian F4 – Euro 4

October 4-6 → Monza Carrera Cup Italy

October 5-6 → Monza Mini Challenge

October 6 → Racalmuto Time Attack Sicily

October 13 → Mugello National GT Challenge

October 13 → Mugello Italian Touring Cup

October 13 → Mugello RS Cup

13 October → Mugello Youngtimer Touring Cup

October 19 → Vallelunga Challenge LLCC

October 19-20 → Monza Clio Cup Italy

October 25-26 → Misano Porsche Sports Cup Switzerland

October 25-27 → Monza Italian GT Endurance Championship

25-27 October → Monza Italian F4 – Euro 4

October 25-27 → Monza TCR Italy

25-27 October → Monza Italian Sports Prototype Championship

October 26-27 → Imola GT3isti Challenge

October 27 → Mugello Time Attack Italy

Rally/Regularity October 2024

October 4-6 → Cave di Cusa CIREAS Trophy

October 6 → Rally City of Pistoia CRZ

October 6 →Rally Santo Stefano Belbo CRZ

October 6 → Rally Terra Sarda CRZ

October 6 → Club 2 Monti Trial 4×4 Trophy

October 10-12 → Targa Florio Classica CIGE

October 11-12 → Rally “Villa d’Este” Italian Rally Trophy

October 18-19 → Rallye Sanremo CIAR

19-20 October → Baia delle Ninfe CIREAS

October 19-20 → CIRAR Flower Cup

October 19-20 → Rally Sanremo Storico CIRAS

October 19-20 → RXItalia Maggiora CIRX

October 20 → Trentino Rally CRZ

October 20 → Rallye Sanremo CRZ

October 25-27 → Rally Nuraghi and Vermentino CIRT

October 25-27 → Rally Nuraghi and Vermentino storico CIRTS

October 26-27 → Baja Vermentino – Terre di Gallura Cross Country

October 26-28 → Gravel Challenge CIVT

Climb/Slalom October 2024

October 4-6 → Faro-Pesaro CIVSA Cup

October 11-13 → Cividale Castelmonte CIVM

October 11-13 → Climb of the Iblei Mountains CIVM

October 11-13 → Maxislalom Salerno-Croce di Cava

October 25-27 → Castellana Hill Climb CIVM

October 25-27 → Slalom City of Avola

