“This not only destroys the separation of powers, but also dismantles and breaks the most solid and vigorous arm of the Constitutional State, whose object and condition prohibits the concentration of power,” he added.

He also accused the reform of being rooted in hate speech by the Executive and warned that the reform will affect the families of some 54,000 workers.

“For almost six years we have been victims of slander, we have been threatened, intimidated by a continuous public discourse of verbal aggression and hatred,” he said.

“At this time, members of the PJF are being persecuted, exposed and pressured in the event of losing our jobs, our professional lives and affecting the families of more than 54,000 workers in our institution,” he said.

Taking the opportunity to speak out against judicial reform, Mendoza rejected the idea that the work of judges and magistrates is the cause of national problems, such as organized crime, corruption, the misappropriation of resources or rigged tenders.

“It is a serious mistake to intentionally mix, as is done, the social and political justice that corresponds to the Executive and Legislative branches, with the administration of constitutional justice that corresponds to this Power. It is impossible to affirm that an amparo ruling is the cause of the immense economic, social and cultural inequalities that our country experiences,” he said.

The magistrate also stated that the vast majority of judges come from the people and have been trained in public institutions.

“It is false that we release criminals, we release people whose responsibility and guilt have not been proven, we protect today and always those who are persecuted without evidence based on the law,” he said.

“This is a crucial moment for judges, magistrates and judicial staff of the PJF to raise our voices united against the judicial reform proposed by the Executive and to defend the judicial career and the separation of powers, which are two fundamental pillars for an equitable, effective and free justice system,” he added.

In his message he noted that the national dialogues on constitutional reform were a delaying strategy with the aim of stopping the protests of all members of the PJF.

“It is false that the election of judges by popular vote is the best way to solve Mexico’s problems. What is really intended is to destroy the only public institution that has stopped the establishment of absolute political power.

“Judging requires capacity, independence and autonomy. We do not insult, we do not use ballot boxes to judge or persecute, we do not use fences or riot squads. Our strength comes from the reason of the word, always supported by the Constitution and the law,” he said.

“We, colleagues, do not pay homage to the other two powers, the Constitution establishes it that way, we are independent, we are a Power that balances to prevent the other two from acting outside the framework of the law, let it be heard loud and clear, we are a Power that defends people against the very power of the Mexican State,” concluded the magistrate in the Judicial City of Morelos.