It was 1977 when, in the Formula 1 world championship, Niki Lauda became world champion for the second time with the Ferrari 312 T2. In Turin, three young rally drivers, who dreamed of giving the world of motoring more safety and more style, founded Sparco, acronym for Società Produzione Articoli Competizione.

In the year following its foundation, Sparco produced its first suit – capable of resisting fire for 20 seconds – and, in 1979, its first racing seat. After just a few months, Sparco products become a point of reference for the world of motor racing: fireproof suits, racing shoes, gloves and protective helmets become a must for drivers seeking greater safety. In 1983, just five years after its foundation, the first world championship arrived: Nelson Piquet on a Brabham BT52 won the Formula 1 championship wearing a Sparco suit.

Furthermore, in 1983 the world rally championship was held, where the Lancia, Audi, Nissan, Opel and Toyota teams began to establish themselves and for which Sparco manufactured the racing clothing with the highest safety standards of the time.

Sparco's story is closely linked to the world of rallying

In the golden years of the rally, Sparco and Martini Racing contributed to the triumphs of the best drivers on the planet: from Miki Biasion, the last Italian to win the WRC in 1988 and 1989, to the Finn Juha Kankkunen, 4 times world champion between 1986 and 1993, from the German Walter Röhrl, who dominated the 1980 and 1982 world rally championship, to the Frenchman Didier Auriol, Biasion's partner in 1989. Legends, such as the unforgettable Henri Toivonen, Markku Alén, Attilio Bettega, Colin McRae and many others.

For this reason, when creating the stage costumes and historical reconstruction of the events for the film Race for Glory Audi vs. Lancia, the historical memory was that of Sparco.

Race for Glory is coming to cinemas on March 14th

The film tells the incredible story of the 1983 World Rally Championship, during which the Lancia team, led by the Legendary Cesare Fiorio, played by Riccardo Scamarcio, challenged the powerful Audi team.

A story of passion, determination and courage that wrote one of the most unforgettable pages of motor sport and in which Sparco played a fundamental role alongside the protagonists of the time and in its important cinematic reconstruction.

Sparco actively participated in the production of the film by providing technical racing clothing in faithful replicas of the models of the time: Sparco Martini Racing, Audi and all the other teams.

High safety standards dedicated to stage costumes for actors and stuntmen, but not only!

Not only the race clothing, but also that of the team outside the race field with the style and colors of the time. To enjoy your free time, in a total look with the historic stripes also re-proposed in everyday clothing, just like Cesare Fiorio at the time.