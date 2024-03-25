The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi revealed that the number of births in Abu Dhabi recorded by the specialized health facilities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached more than 30,000 births in 2023, of which 94% were natural pregnancies and births, and 6% were pregnancies and births using assisted reproductive techniques available in the emirate. .

The department revealed that the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi includes more than 2,500 health professionals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology services, including 642 specialists and consultants in obstetrics and gynecology, 383 midwives and 39 resident assistants. The expertise of specialists extends to include other specializations. These include maternal-fetal medicine, reproductive medicine and infertility, anesthesia, critical care, radiology and ultrasonography, and embryology.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi explained that the success rate of artificial insemination operations in the emirate reached 42%, which is one of the highest rates in the world, as more than 4,800 couples performed artificial insemination operations and other assisted reproductive services during the year 2022. The specialized health facilities in the emirate provide many Assisted reproductive services, including egg storage, fertilization, implantation, and others.

Abu Dhabi has strengthened medical services for assisted reproduction in the emirate, reaching an advanced level and becoming a destination for those in need from various parts of the region. The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi stated that the emirate has 12 licensed facilities that provide assisted reproductive services.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi emphasized the development of legislation and policies aimed at regulating and governing the use of the latest scientific methods for medical assistance in reproduction, and providing them in accordance with the best international standards and practices that guarantee the health and safety of individuals. The Department cooperates with the concerned parties in the health care system in the emirate, to provide health care services. Integrated and distinctive for community members in the emirate and for those who visit it from outside it.