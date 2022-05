MOTO2 | SPAIN

canet is a hero

Canet arrived at Jerez with a fractured radius and a crack in the right little finger. The pools advocated taking him out of the fight, but the Spanish driver overcame everything yesterday to sign the fourth fastest time. Impressive. The pole went to the Japanese Ogura. Vietti, leader of the classification, starts sixth. Acosta appeared among the best with the tenth fastest time.