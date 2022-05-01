Some | Eight-year-old Russian girl is one of the best earning tubetters in the world – Doctors believed she would never even walk or talk

Eight-year-old Russian Youtube millionaire Nastya teaches in his videos that he has to be kind.

Financial magazine Forbes annually lists the best-earning Youtube stars in the world. Last year, there were a slew of American men at the top ten doing wild stunt tricks, game videos with black humor, and comedy.

In addition to them, there were two children on the list, a ten-year-old American Ryan Kaji (the seventh best earning tubett in the world) and an eight-year-old Russian Anastasia Radzinskaya (the sixth best earning tubett in the world).

Radzinskaya is especially known like Nastya, with 91.4 million subscribers. His videos are available in several languages, including English, Russian, Arabic, and Spanish. Nastya’s videos feature educational stories, great emotion, and humor, and also feature her father. Yuri Radzinski.

Nastya has been among the top ten earning tubettas since he was five years old. In 2019, he was estimated to have earned $ 18 million, in 2020 18.5 million and last year 28 million.

radzinskaya is from southern Russia, the small port city of Tuapse on the Black Sea coast. At birth, she was diagnosed with a serious brain injury. Doctors believed he would not walk or talk. However, the parents rehabilitated their daughter intensively and the prognosis turned out to be wrong.

“Either the treatment and our love helped or the diagnosis was wrong,” his mother said Anna Radzinskaya has said Russia’s Forbes in an interview.

When Radzinskaya was two, parents noticed popular videos on Youtube where children unlock new toys from their packages. They portrayed a similar one about their daughter and created their own Youtube channel for her. The expressive Radzinskaya did not shudder at the camera, and the video showed genuine joy.

It took half a year, and the family started earning 20,000 rubles a day, $ 324, from the ads shown at the beginning of the videos.

Jurilla was a construction company and Anna had a wedding salon, but the parents understood that vlogging could be a good business. Hoping for more diverse content, the family embarked on a nine-month trip to Asia. Parents photographed their daughter at an amusement park, at the pool, or at a clothing store. The number of followers grew to one million, and Nastya began to be recognized on the streets of Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

The parents hired video editors and special effects creators, and chose the props, costumes, and toys that made the background of the videos. Anna’s mother, quoted by Forbes, said it was difficult to find them in Russia, so the family moved to Miami in the United States in 2017.

According to Forbes, in addition to starring in videos, Dad is responsible for the company’s finances and legal affairs, Mom for manuscripts, and hiring video makers. The family receives income from, among other things, product placement, sponsorship agreements and ancillary products. They collected the biggest pot last year by selling the rights to their old videos to Spotter, a company that buys Youtube content from the authors.

Family The position of Russia in the war in Ukraine is unknown. But if they live as they teach, they could be imagined to be against war. Namely, in her videos, Nastya often reminds her to be kind and to do what others would like to do for herself.

In one on video he learns how to behave when visiting another. Nastya is hungry and she goes to open the kitchen cupboards. After finding the strawberries and apples, he begins to greedily poke them into his mouth. She also sees Barbie in her unopened package and starts to tear it out of the box. When Nastya’s friend starts to get tired, Nastya doesn’t leave, but sets up a disco.

Soon the video will tell you a few rules:

Do not behave in the same way as visiting your home.

Do not take anything without permission.

Don’t stay too long, and leave on time.

Good advice. Great outright. These teachings could also be repeated by adults, especially a 69-year-old who has forgotten about pity behaviors. The Russian president would suddenly learn the same thing that Nastya finally understands in the video after staying in the village for an unnecessarily long time:

“I have to go home.”

It would be There are other good tips with a Youtube star To Putin. In one on video Nastya plays police and monitors traffic on the side of the road. Soon a man – Yuri-father – in his snake boots and expensive watch on his wrist drives past him and talks on the phone at the same time. Nastya stops the arrogant man, who tries to bribe himself with banknotes.

Nastya shows what happens to criminals despite big money. And – you just have to hope – despite the gas reserves.

“Go to jail, now!” Nastya shouts. The criminal is locked up behind bars, and there he remains. Alone to cry.