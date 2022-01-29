Race Director, Sporting Director, Safety and Track Delegate: Michael Masi in recent seasons he has enclosed in his sole figure all these considerable responsibilities in F1 on behalf of the Federation. The FIA ​​secretary for motorsport, Peter Bayer, has opened the possibility that the Australian will not fill the role of Race Director in 2022 – “Michael did a super job in many ways. We told him, but also that there is the possibility that there will be a new race director ” – but surely his successor will not be burdened with all the responsibilities that instead Michael Masi was called to answer.

Furthermore, the Federation is planning to set up a remote garage in Geneva, a sort of ‘Var room’ to make a football comparison (where referees and assistants are helped by colleagues who have real-time replays from various angles to verify the goodness of decisions taken live). According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport this operations center will not be involved in the decisions that the Commissioners present on the circuit will make, but will act as’bearing‘to collect the radio communications and the questions that the teams will want to ask the Race Direction during the weekends. In this way “The Clerk of the Course will be able to concentrate on his task without distractions”said Peter Bayer.