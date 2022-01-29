USA.- In February 2021 the young Frida Sofia Guzman Munoz posted a video singing with Los Tres Charros de Culiacán “Tell me how you want”, a song originally performed by Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar.

The niece of Ovidio Guzmán and stepdaughter of Julio César Chávez Jr shared a couple of videos of the musical piece for his followers to enjoy before February 14, Valentine’s Day.

In the first of the clips frida sofia appears with a red blouse with black and pants of the latter color, while the group is made up of three musicians and a singer who made their artistic experience noticeable.

In the following material, published in May of the same year, the young woman shows intonation in what appears to be a rehearsal prior to recording the final video of “Tell me how you want”.

Both posts add thousands of reproductions, dozens of comments and likes, all this at a time when the young woman was not yet heard in the mass media, as happened after her participation in the program “I have talent, a lot of talent”.

Frida Sofía Guzmán is the daughter of the late Edgar Guzmán López and Frida Muñoz, who after the loss married the Sinaloan boxer Julio César Chávez Jr, a marriage from which two children were born.

