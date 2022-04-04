Juventus-Inter, Adrien Rabiot and the vitriolic statements on Instagram: “Excellent match but difficult to play 11 against 12”

Juve-Inter. Inter-Juve. You change the order of the addends but the sum does not change: controversy. Whatever happens. Whoever wins. However victory comes.

The post-match “fuse” this time was lit by the French midfielder of the Juventus Adrien Rabiot with a vitriolic post. “Excellent game, good all: shame about the result, but it is difficult to play 11 against 12”, he wrote on Instagram Rabiot taking it out, even if he doesn’t mention it, with the referee Irratiprotagonist of some decisions that have not convinced the black and white world.

Juventus-Inter, from Bonucci to Locatelli: post-match reactions

“Punished by the episodes: positive attitude of a great team, nice to play in a stadium like this”, he just adds, again on social media, Leonardo Bonucciwhile Manuel Locatelli he reassured about his condition: “I’m fine, I’ll do other tests in these days – writes the midfielder – Thank you very much for the messages, the great regret is obviously the result and being out in this great match”.

