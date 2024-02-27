Happy Pokémon Day 2024! This year's celebrations have been capped off with a relatively short Pokémon Presents livestream, showcasing what's in store for the franchise this year and beyond.

Although there was no mention of a main game releasing Este year, there's a couple of substantial projects to look forward to. Here's a roundup of everything announced during Pokémon Presents for Pokémon Day 2024.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet updates

First up, those of you still enjoying Pokémon Scarlet and Violet can challenge a mighty Venusaur, Blastoise, and Charizard in upcoming Tera Raid battles. Mighty Venusaur will be available from tomorrow, 28th March, for a week, after which mighty Blastoise and mighty Charizard will follow.

Pokémon Go x Horizons anime event

Next up, we got details on a Pokémon Go collaboration event with Pokémon Horizons: The Series. The anime's protagonists Liko and Roy will be available in the AR Go Snapshot, while Generation 9's Charcadet, Armarouge and Ceruledge will make their Pokémon Go debuts. Pikachus dressed up as Captain Pikachu from the series, complete with his pilot's hat and the move Volt Tackle, will also appear during the event. It'll run from 5th to 11th March.



Pokémon GO x Pokémon Horizons: The Series 🌅





Pokémon mobile game updates

Pokémon Sleep will get Raikou in March, with fellow Generation 2 legendaries Entei and Suicune to follow later.



[UK] Pokémon Sleep | Raikou arrives in March 2024! ⚡





Pokémon Masters Ex is celebrating its four and a half-year anniversary with Pokémon Champion Geeta and her Glimmora.

Pokémon Cafe Remix is ​​adding a new collectible in Gimmighoul coins, and players will also be able to add one of the Generation 9 starters to their cafe staff.

Pokémon Unite meanwhile, is getting some of Generation 9's Pokémon too, with Miraidon appearing now.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

We then got a look at Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, an app version of Pokémon TCG which is planned for release at some point this year on mobile.



Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket | Announcement





Pokémon Legends: ZA

Finally, we got a teaser for the mysterious Pokémon Legends: ZA. Releasing “simultaneously” in 2025, the Legends series is going to the shiny Lumiose City from Pokémon X and Y. Could it be a Switch 2 launch title?



Pokémon Legends: ZA releases simultaneously worldwide in 2025!​





And that's your lot! Anything in here that got you particularly excited?