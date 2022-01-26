The adorable ones Rabbids from Ubisoft they are back and are now heading to Mars in the upcoming movie about Netflix.

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars will launch on Netflix next month, the February 18.

In the official description we read: “They could have sent robots, instead they sent the Rabbids. Join this unusual team on the insane mission to Mars where nothing goes as planned“.

Mission to Mars seems separate from the full-blown Rabbids movie project, which Ubisoft announced in 2014.

The latest news on this is that Lionsgate and Ubisoft had reached out to Robot Chicken writers Matt Senreich, Tom Sheppard and Zeb Wells to write the script, even though this dates back to December 2019.

Returning to the world of video games, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is in development for the Nintendo Switch and is expected to arrive in the course of 2022.

Source: Eurogamer.net.