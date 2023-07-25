Quran | Algeria summoned the ambassadors of Denmark and Sweden for an interview over the desecration of the Koran

Algeria announced that it does not accept the desecration of the Koran in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

Algeria announced on Monday that he had invited the ambassadors of Denmark and Sweden to be interviewed. According to Algeria, which is located in North Africa, the measure is related to events in which the holy book of Muslims, the Koran, has been desecrated in both Copenhagen and Stockholm.

According to the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country wanted to officially express its displeasure over the burning and trampling of the Koran to the Danish ambassador and the charge d’affaires of the Swedish mission.

The latest situation related to the Muslim holy book was on Monday in Denmark. Men belonging to an anti-Islamic group set the book on fire in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen. According to the group, the book was the Koran.

Algeria announced that it does not accept the desecration of the Koran in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

“These the reprehensible acts are against tolerance and coexistence. They only incite hatred and Islamophobia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Several incidents related to the burning of the Koran or other destruction in Sweden and Denmark have provoked strong reactions in the Islamic world.