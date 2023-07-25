Since fighting broke out in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on April 15, more than 500 people have been killed and 5,000 injured. More than 330,000 people have been forced to flee their homes.

The conflict between the head of state, Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Al-Bourhane, and his number two, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo (known as ‘Hemetti’), who leads the paramilitaries, worsens every week.

At the end of the first 100 days of the armed conflict, the balance of human losses and displacement reveals the extreme violence of a war that the world seems to have forgotten.



