This action-packed, comedy and romance play is available on Funimation. In this anime we meet Asuna and Kirito, two protagonists who have stayed in a virtual reality online game and where will they find love? If you are a fan, maybe you have wondered: who would be your waifu of Sword Art Online? and this test will help you solve your doubt.

This personality test will tell you which character in Sword Art Online it would be your perfect waifu for you. Either you can make someone fall in love with your firm and stoic character or because of your free spirit that seeks its place in the world. Whatever your result, let’s hope he treats you kindly.

In this animated series we will know the story of self-discovery that characters such as Shino or Yuuki, who grapple with their past, their relationships, and their future. You may have felt like either of the two more than once. If you want to know who your waifu would be Sword Art OnlineRemember to answer honestly or you could end up with no one by your side.

What is your main role in an RPG? White mage Black mage Knight Ranger Dancer or any extravagance How often do you cry? Not as often Forever I never cry Like once a month Rarely Have you thought about getting married? How important is it to you to share hobbies with your partner? I do not care Very important Important Less important Any What do you do when you have lost hope? I go into fury mode I am shocked I am filled with courage I look for help I cry Do you usually confess your feelings to the person you like? Would you cook your waifu? What is your ideal pet? Fox A snake Cat Huge dog Panda Quiz: Who would be your waifu from Sword Art Online? Asuna Asuna from Sword Art Online has given you her heart, because you are a young and helpful person, who cannot abandon someone in trouble. You take charge of situations and do what is in your power to achieve your goals. Despite everything, you are a very serious person with a big smile on your face. Sinon Sinon from Sword Art Online saw something in you. You are a serene and prudent person, but you will not hesitate to explode with emotions when the situation requires it. You do not show your emotions or hobbies to the rest of the world, they are special things for you that you keep for people who know how to appreciate it. Leafa You have managed to make Leafa from Sword Art Online blush and she has fallen in love with you. Perhaps, it was your active and at the same time serious, but understandable attitude (when they catch you in a good mood) that made him reach your heart. Sometimes, you don’t know how to show your emotions and feelings, but don’t worry (neither does she). Yuuki Did you fall in love with Yuuki? Wow, impressive! It may have been your cheerful and somewhat spontaneous way. You worry about the people around you, even isolating yourself if you think you will hurt someone. However, only she, the one with your heart, has realized this. Alice You have managed to rekindle Alice’s heart from Sword Art Online! Your great determination, values ​​and willpower to achieve your goals, made her notice you. Just remember not to hurt him or you could go very wrong.



And good? Who would be your waifu from Sword Art Online? Is she a lovable person who will treat you with affection or a person who is more focused on her own life and problems? What do you think about it? Do you think we should change some questions?

