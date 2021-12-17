RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Vale announced Deshnee Naidoo as the new executive vice president of Base Metals, as of December 20, replacing Mark Travers, who has held the position for the past three years, the miner said on Friday.

Naidoo joined Vale in January 2021, as CFO of the Base Metals business.

Prior to that, he was CEO of Zinc International at Vedanta Resources from 2014 to 2020, where he also held the position of CEO of Base Metals in Africa. Previously, he worked at Anglo American.

“Deshnee brings diverse mining experience; its multifunctional and multi-commodities operations cover corporate and operational levels, in many geographies, and will guarantee the capacity to transform the business”, said the president of Vale, Eduardo Bartolomeo, who also thanked Travers for the services provided.

(By Marta Nogueira)

