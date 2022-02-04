Next week the Senate of the Republic could vote on the ratification for Quirino Ordaz Coppel to be ambassador of Mexico in Spain, where the Sinaloan legislators, Mario Zamora Gastélum and Imelda Castro Castro, agree that the former governor will do a good job.

“I have not the slightest doubt that Quirino Ordaz will be approved by the Senate as ambassador, because for that it is required that the simple majority vote in favor, that is, 50 percent plus one, and that number of votes has Morena with his Green allies, the PT and Social Encounter”, said Senator Mario Zamora Gastélum, however, he said that as a PRI member he will defend the ideals of his party.

He added that, prior to the vote, the PRI senators will have a meeting to discuss the issue with the coordinator of the party’s parliamentary group, Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong.

Zamora Gastélum reiterated that for Sinaloa will be a very good thing to have a representative in Spainsince it is a country with great potential in the financial sector, in the energy industry and tourism, Sinaloa being a state with great potential in all three areas.

“All my friendship and appreciation to Quirino Ordaz, but he has decided to leave, and I have decided to stay with the PRI.”

For her part, Senator Imelda Castro Castro announced that her vote in the Senate will be in favor to ratify the proposal of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the Mexican embassy in Spain.

“The Mexican Foreign Service is nourished, not by the militancy of a specific political party, but rather by, on the one hand, those who have experience in the area for having been in other foreign service positions and also by people who have experience , like former Governor Quirino Ordaz, with legislative and government experience that allows them to develop a role with performance for the benefit of Sinaloa and the entire country.

In relation to the controversy in which the partisan militancy of the former governor was involved, the Morenoite legislator simply said that this issue is no longer her concern.

“He must play a good role because he has everything to play a good role, but if his party expels him or not, I can no longer comment,” he concluded.

Quirino Ordaz received approval to be the ambassador of Mexico in Spain

On January 28, the former governor of Sinaloa Quirino Ordaz Coppel received the approval of the Spanish Crown to be the ambassador of Mexico in that country. Document that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will send to the Senate to be analyzed and voted for ratification by all parliamentary factions.

However, the PRI announced the expulsion of Quirino Ordaz from this party, since the statutes, which were modified last October, do not allow him to serve in a government other than his party.