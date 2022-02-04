OlliOlli arrived in 2014 to show us a different approach to gaming skateas it combined the best of skateboard tricks with challenging 2D levels that put your reflexes to the test.

With the launch of a new generation of consoles, Roll7the studio in charge, decided to bring back this fun IP, this time, with a renewed look and a way of playing that will welcome new users without leaving aside the difficulty.

OlliOlli World It will arrive on consoles on February 8, but we already had the opportunity to play it to tell you how it plays and if it is worth spending time perfecting the art of skateboarding.

A colorful world that seems to come out of a cartoon

The story of OlliOlli World is simple, since from the beginning we appear in Radlanda skate paradise created by skateboard gods, who currently inhabit the Gnarvana. Your mission will be to reach them and become a legend.

Throughout your journey you will meet personalities from this extreme continent, who will tell you a little about the world and guide you along your way.

The character design is something that is worth highlighting, as you will immediately notice a certain similarity with the popular series ‘Adventure Time’even with the construction of some locations.

OlliOlli World It doesn’t pretend that you are a generic character, so from the beginning it surprises with an extensive customization system where you can choose your physical appearance and, above all, your clothes.

This title has a huge catalog of clothing that includes pants, shirts, jackets, hats, and even elements for your skateboard.

If for some reason you don’t feel comfortable with your initial look, don’t worry, as you will be able to get more clothes as you progress through the story, but more on that later.

You can modify practically everything.

Unlike other installments of the saga, OlliOlli World It welcomes new players in a much more friendly way, and we don’t say this because it’s easier, but because it has an entire initial phase dedicated to familiarizing you with the mechanics.

The first few levels are a kind of driving range where you’ll have dedicated circuits for one move at a time, without dealing with complicated elements, but once you complete them the fun begins.

We can say that the learning curve is well designed and takes you by the hand before letting you loose, so you don’t have to worry on that side.

Coordination and reflexes are everything in OlliOlli World

Although at first glance the controls seem simple, its use becomes complicated when you jump into the ring, since you will have to do complex tricks while facing courses full of obstacles.

The game mixes 2D environments with 3D elements and everything happens at high speed, so the slightest mistake can make you eat the pavement.

As you can imagine, these are not flat and linear, they have stairs, mountains, rails, walls, mud, water, elevations and others, so you will have to glue your eyes to the screen and blink as little as possible if you do not want it to be seen. an obstacle goes to you.

In fact, the action is so frenetic that you should set your screen to have as little lag as possible, but this shouldn’t be a problem with recent models.

Each scenario has its own challenges to complete successfully, but if they seem too simple for you, there are extra challenges with which you will have to use your gamer reflexes.

If you exceed the points of the local heroes, you will have more prizes.

One of the strengths is that OlliOlli World does not punish your mistakes, but rewards your successes with extra rewards to customize your character.

If for some reason you fall after advancing a complicated section, it will not always be necessary to start over from scratch, since there are checkpoints that will make your life easy, but beware, by not using them you will generate more points. You increase the difficulty.

Being a game where response speed is paramount, the controls must work at their maximum capacity, and at least in Playstation 5 they have no problem.

Every move you make is immediately reflected on the screen, so you rely purely on your reflexes to get you through.

Something that will surely happen to you is that you will confuse the buttons at key moments, since the configuration does not match that of other titles in the industry, but you get used to it over time.

The Dual Sense from Playstation 5 it gives an extra touch, since it allows you to listen to sounds in it to make you part of the experience. Of course this is also complemented by the precise vibration that almost helps you feel the terrain.

Guaranteed Replayability

OlliOlli World It has over 69 levels that you will want to play over and over again as unless you are an expert it will be difficult to complete all the objectives in one pass.

You can complete the campaign without problems in 4 hours, but reaching the Gnarvana it’s just the beginning of the fun.

Once you complete the 5 zones you will have access to a circuit editor where you can customize your experience and make it more complicated or simpler.

When your creation is ready, you can even share it with other players via code to see if they can beat you.

There is also a leaderboard where you can measure your score against others, and if you are competitive, you will always seek to be on top.

Not everything is good in OlliOlli World

While the art for the characters and settings is simply beautiful, it occasionally introduces depth issues that can cost you a run.

By mixing 2D and 3D elements, you will find places where there seems to be an obstacle to overcome, but you will be surprised that it is only part of the landscape. This happens frequently, as your view has to process so much data at once that it’s hard to notice.

On the other hand, although the story and the interaction between characters is fun, it does not add anything real and you can pass it by without any problem.

OlliOlli World is worth each and every one of your falls

Although it departs from the traditional concept of skateboarding games, this title is really fun and invites you to visit it again and again.

The courses don’t feel as heavy, even when you fall over and over again, as getting through the trickier sections always rewards you.

The responsiveness of the controls is great for such a fast game, so you won’t have any issues with lag and just rely on your reflexes.

OlliOlli World is one of those enjoyable games if you are a fan of platforms, so don’t let it go.

Follow us on our social networks for more news and reviews.

We played OlliOlli: World on PS5 with a code provided by a publisher representative in our region.