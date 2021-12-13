Letta-Meloni, from winks to thrusts

What are they doing Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta? The new political duo of this cold December that precedes the election of the President of the Republic (the votes in Parliament will begin on January 18) is causing a lot of discussion. First the secretary of the Democratic party goes to the talk show of Atreju, unleashing the disappointment of many parliamentarians and dem militants for legitimizing the leader of the Italian right with smiles and jokes, then immediately after getting off the stage Letta himself gets a slap in the face from Meloni who defines him “Macron’s Rocco Casalino“. In the meantime, right on the key game of the new President of the Republic, the number one of FdI states that”it takes a patriot, Berlusconi is and Draghi I don’t know“.

The answer is ready Read who, as a patriot, publishes the photo of Sandro Pertini, Partisan and anti-fascist president. Too bad that patriot was precisely the term used by the “Black Baron” (instead of another much more explicit expression) in the infamous investigation “Black Lobby” on the Italian right. A senseless mixed fry, a mad mayonnaise. And therefore the duo Melons-Letta, would be the lintel of the plank to arrive at a wide-ranging agreement on the Quirinale? Let’s not joke, maybe it is better to trust in the table of Matteo Salvini who just today began his round of calls with Silvio Berlusconi. We leave the Atreju talk show with annexes and connections to the secretary of the Democratic Party and the president of FdI.