Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in an interview with Izvestia appreciated prospects for improving relations between Moscow and Washington, restoring the work of diplomatic missions of the two countries, the situation around Ukraine and the consequences of NATO’s eastward expansion.

There is one-sided negative predictability, but in terms of some prospects for improving relations, everything is completely unpredictable. This is a sad conclusion based on the results of the long journey that we have come with the current administration, and with Trump, and with Obama. The problems did not start yesterday Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

The diplomat noted that this is due to the desire of the United States to interfere and impose its own approaches on Russia and to deny the country as a factor in international life. He did not dare to give optimistic forecasts regarding the normalization of relations, but stressed that in the current situation Moscow is ready for negative scenarios.

Related materials:

Ryabkov added that a constructive dialogue is going on in two directions, this is strategic stability and cyber security, but it is too early to talk about significant and breakthrough decisions in these areas. According to him, Russia will work with the United States where they are willing to listen to common sense.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the moment there is no clear understanding of the structure for negotiations on the main issues of Russia and the United States and who will be involved. According to him, the authorities would not like to get ahead of ourselves and are concentrating on preparing key theses of Moscow’s conceptual position.

Visa negotiations with the USA

Ryabkov also spoke about the negotiations on visa issues with the United States and the prospects for progress in this area. According to him, Washington does not want to make obvious and simple decisions, that is, to send the necessary personnel to Russia within the long-existing quota in order to restore normal service to Russian citizens.

The deputy foreign minister added that instead absurd accusations are being made that Moscow is allegedly obstructing the United States in some way. He stressed that the department cannot issue visas unilaterally until the Russian diplomatic staff can enter America.

It is a vicious cycle. We have long proposed to the Americans to zero each other, start from scratch – as they say, open the gates and restore the normal functioning of foreign missions. Instead, new demands and ultimatums are being put forward. We are forced to act in a mirror image Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Ryabkov expressed the hope that the United States will take seriously the numerous Russian proposals, after which it will be possible to organize consultations as quickly as possible. However, there is currently no proper response, he added.

Related materials:

On December 1, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that another group of employees of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow would leave the territory of the Russian Federation by July 1, 2022, if the American side does not compromise on resolving the diplomatic crisis. Prior to that, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said that 27 employees of the Russian Embassy in the United States were being forced to leave the country before January 30.

The situation around Ukraine

The deputy foreign minister explained the escalation of the situation around Ukraine by Washington’s attempt to expand its sphere of influence and dominate the region. He stressed that Russia has openly marked its “red lines”, which should not be crossed, in particular, the signal of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about the need for the most reliable legal guarantees of security.

According to Ryabkov, joint “red lines” of Russia and the United States are impossible by definition, since the countries have different approaches and priorities in the Euro-Atlantic region. One of the lines drawn jointly is the thesis on the prevention of nuclear war, which is recognized by Moscow and Washington and is a positive factor in the alarming era of international relations.

As for the geopolitical “red lines”, no – we are rivals here, we are opponents, and we will not even try to suggest that the Americans do something like that. We will demand non-crossing of our own “red lines”, which we define based on our national interests Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Earlier, US President Joe Biden revealed US plans in the event of a Russian “invasion” of Ukraine. According to the American leader, Washington will deploy forces to the Eastern European NATO countries: Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Estonia. At the same time, Biden stressed that the American leadership never had plans to send its military to Ukraine.

NATO expansion eastward

Ryabkov stressed that NATO’s eastward expansion is currently one of the most serious problems. He recalled that the North Atlantic Alliance declares the right of any state to enter into alliances and defend its own security. The diplomat said that such freedom cannot be absolute and ends where it infringes on the rights of other countries.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, NATO violates the postulate that the conclusion of alliances should not contradict the security of other states, and Russia will constantly remind of this.

Therefore, there should be no further expansion of NATO. And attempts to present the matter as if Russia does not have a veto right here are all attempts with unsuitable means. We will stand our ground: if opponents go against it, they will see that their security will not be strengthened – the consequences for them will be dire Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Ryabkov pointed out that the North Atlantic Alliance does not argue the need for expansion to the east and is trying to deny it. He added that such decisions could threaten his own safety.

Related materials:

The diplomat also said that US President Joe Biden is ready to discuss the current situation. Currently, there are communication channels, including a dialogue on strategic stability. The discussion will go on security guarantees for Moscow and not crossing the “red lines”.

The Deputy Foreign Minister expressed the hope that the result would be a radical change in the security situation, including the global one. He concluded that the West focuses on specifics, while Russia looks to the future years and decades ahead.

On December 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the North Atlantic Alliance to provide guarantees of non-expansion to the borders of Russia. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will become a “red line” for Moscow. She stressed that the desire to turn the country into a springboard for confrontation with Russia is fraught with serious negative consequences, such actions of the alliance destabilize the military-political situation in Europe.

On December 7, Presidents Putin and Biden held a video link. It lasted two hours and passed through a special video link. During the talks, the Russian leader told his American counterpart about Moscow’s “red lines” – further NATO advance eastward and the deployment of offensive weapons in Ukraine.

The head of the American state announced a meeting between NATO and Russia, its date has not yet been determined. The priority issue on the agenda will be the study of the possibility of providing Russia with security guarantees regarding the actions of the North Atlantic Alliance.