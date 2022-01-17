Wednesday or Thursday will be the day of the show down. Which means ‘reckoning’ in a center-right who as soon as he gets up from the table of Villa Grande, returns to move in no particular order, starting with the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini. Who today has again made it clear, clearly, that he wants to give the papers on the Hill. “Next week – he said after explaining that during the week, by Monday 24th,” we will know about Silvio Berlusconi’s meetings and accounts “- the League will make a proposal that I think will be convincing for many, if not for all”. Words that fall like a boulder in the notebooks of journalists summoned by the Northern League leader. It is plan ‘b’, which returns to sow discord in the center-right, a plan that is always denied (or seen as a subordinate) but ready to take the stage again, between one applause and another to the “founder of the center-right, that Silvio Berlusconi , on which no one can veto “(Copyright Salvini).

Nobody knows what the Northern League proposal will be. Someone hypothesizes a legislative pact, across the board, responding to that requested by the leader of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, which sees the agreement of all the political forces, thus building a puzzle with all ‘new’ boxes: not just the Quirinale , but also the guide of Palazzo Chigi and the government structure. The problem is that the allies, starting with Silvio Berlusconi’s party, fear that in the political game it is the Knight who will have to pay the price of the agreement, without any advantage. Salvini’s words are read as a tear that will have consequences.

“The declarations of Matteo Salvini – Italian sources hasten to explain – are in line with the commitments made and the agreement reached at the meeting of the center-right leaders last Friday”, when it was established that “the center-right will face the election of the President of the Republic – like all upcoming elections – united and will be able to express a candidate who is worthy “. Candidate who matches “the profile of President Silvio Berlusconi”. The halt to Salvini and his leaks forward is clear: “Any attempt to create fictitious controversies or contrasts, useful only for political opponents, will therefore be rejected”.

In the evening, League sources leaked that “malicious readings” must be rejected. “Salvini reiterated what he has been supporting for weeks and is in line with what was decided after the last center-right summit at Villa Grande.” But the wait for the show down, between one course and another, with the inevitable Villa Grande red wine pears, already sees the spotlight on Berlusconi’s home in Rome, where the three leaders of the center-right, Berlusconi, Salvini and Meloni.