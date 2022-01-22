Fratelli d’Italia “has not expressed any judgment” on Mario Draghi ‘, nor has he vetoed it. Ignazio La Russa assures Adnkronos, denying some press reconstructions on the center-right summit. In particular, the vice president of the Senate explains that the his party has never hoped that the legislature will come to a natural expiry, so much so that while appreciating the “gesture of responsibility” by Silvio Berlusconi who renounced the Colle, he did not like the passage of the note from the Cav where the blue leader hopes that Draghi will remain in Palazzo Chigi until 2023.

” The summit -explained La Russ- began with the reading of a press release already prepared in which Berlusconi announced his retirement. We appreciated his sense of responsibility, but we only objected that there was the incident where it is emphasized that the legislature should last with Draghi until the natural expiration “. vice president of the Senate – in saying that we could not claim to agree that the legislature must necessarily continue “.

“Unexpectedly, however, which never happened, while the meeting was in progress, a series of agency flashes came out in which, an already serious fact, in which, moreover, an opposite version of reality was given, namely that the theme it was not the duration of the legislature, but an alleged veto on Draghi. We did not formulate any judgment on the Prime Minister – La Russa reiterates – because that was not the issue, but we understood that we wanted to give Fdi a veto on a a question, which, on the other hand, concerns exclusively the forces of the majority “.

“Someone – he warns – by releasing the false news that there was a discussion for or against Draghi, with Fdi vetoing, evidently wanted to try to give the opposition the solution to a problem that – I repeat – is all internal to the majority forces . Fdi will continue to strongly support that it is necessary to formulate candidacies from the center-right cultural area and reiterates that in any case what is indispensable for us is that the future head of state is an authoritative personality at the service of Italy and in defense of the national interest ”.