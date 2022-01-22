Baseball | A former MLB pitcher imprisoned for decades for the murder of a child under the age of 2

According to the verdict, Sergio Miter killed the daughter of his then girlfriend.

Baseball played for nine seasons in the North American Professional League in MLB Sergio Miter, 40, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the murder of a 22-month-old child. The matter was reported by the news agency Reuters on Saturday night.

According to Reuters, the sentence is between 40 and 60 years old. Mexican newspaper Vanguardia says the length of the sentence is 50 years.

Miter attacked the daughter of her then girlfriend in July 2020. The death was caused by bleeding following a severe shock, according to Vanguardia.

The defense of the former MLB professional claimed the injuries were caused by falling down the stairs. The attack took place in Mitre’s apartment. He is not the girl’s father.

Miter has been in trouble in the past for his violent behavior, as he was arrested in the fall of 2019 on suspicion of domestic violence.

The ex-athlete has also been allegedly abused by the mother of the child she killed. The woman told the matter in a Mexican newspaper Proceson by.

Miter played in the MLB League as a pitcher for four different clubs from 2003-2011. He represented Chicago Cubs, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.