Quirinale, Berlusconi-Letta rupture. All on the high seas

The game of the Quirinale and early political elections are approaching. Probable date 8 and 9 May, as he wrote some time ago Affaritaliani.it. Silvio Berlusconi’s statements (not denied) (“with Draghi at Colle Forza Italia outside the government”) caused a real earthquake. The wrath of Enrico Letta and the Democratic Party literally blew the table.

The former Knight does not take a step back, on the contrary – as Antonio Tajani explained – he is looking for the votes in the Mixed Group to become President of the Republic. The point is clear. Pd and 5 Star Movement they do not accept and vote any center-right candidate at the Quirinale. And the not only concerns Berlusconi, but also the other hypotheses in the field such as Marcello Pera, Letizia Moratti and Elisabetta Casellati.

But, on the other side, Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni they clearly said that this time the head of state will have to be from the center-right area (not necessarily Berlusconi, even if the blue leader is and remains the first choice). The other hypothesis, after yesterday’s silence at the press conference, remains that of the premier. Courage Italy, for example, it could dump Berlusconi and support Draghi’s candidacy for the Colle.

But Forza Italia’s veto is very heavy. Basically, if al Quirinale Berlusconi went, perhaps for a handful of votes, or another exponent of Center-right, Pd, M5S and LeU would withdraw from the government. If instead he were elected al Colle Draghi, Forza Italia, and to follow the League, they would leave the executive. With the inevitable return to the polls in early May (and to push towards this scenario there is also the resumption of Berlusconi’s party in the polls).

The only way to avoid the polls – explain qualified sources – would be an agreement, distant and difficult at the moment, or on Marta Cartabia, or Giuliano Amato or Pierferdinando Casini. All three names are esteemed and on paper they could agree a good part of the majority, but vetoes and counter-prohibitions seem to prevail. And so early voting approaches …