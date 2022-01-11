One of the most decisive players that the team of the Eagles of America Feminine is Sarah Luebbert. The American surprised and delighted the Azulcremas fans by staying for a longer time defending the team’s colors and not returning to the Chicago Red Stars.
It was in an interview for Record, where the soccer player made it clear that the United States team has given her a lot, however, she said she was happy to be in Mexico playing for the Americanist squad.
“Chicago Red Stars has supported me at all times in this stage, they gave me the opportunity to make the decision, and I think the best thing was to extend my contract here, I am grateful for the support they gave me,” she mentioned.
“I am very grateful for the support I have received from the fans, I want to offer my best version and play for them …”
– Sarah Luebbert
She also explained that she is grateful to the fans of the America, since they have given him their support in each of the games, and also on and off the courts.
That is how the 24-year-old player will continue with the Coapa squad. In the last tournament he was one of the key pieces of the club, since with his goals in the quarterfinals and semifinals, he made the illusion of the title grow in the Azulcrema public, although, in the end, he did not end up sealing with the championship.
