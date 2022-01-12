Quirinale, Calderoli: “The vetoes and countervetoes of Berlusconi and Letta are meaningless”

“There are now less than two weeks to the start of the vote in the House for the President of the Republic and the current one is a time of serious and loyal negotiations by all the party secretaries. The fewer names, the better. It is inappropriate to do so. names today “. With these words the senator of the League Roberto Calderoli answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if Silvio Berlusconi really has a chance to become Head of State.

“The tables are needed at least to talk to each other and not necessarily to arrive at a sharing. It is necessary to understand if and where a minimum common denominator can be found. namely elections de Draghi goes to the Quirinale, and then those of Letta, at the polls if Berlusconi goes to the Quirinale, seem improper to me. These vetoes and counter-prohibitions make no sense. Elections and the dissolution of Chambers are the prerogative of the President of the Republic. A party can say that it will no longer support the government, not that it is going to vote. If he says so, it damages the prerogatives of the President of the Republic “, underlines the former Minister of the Northern League.

But is the League 100% without ifs and buts with Berlusconi? “I believe that the Center-Right needs to identify an area candidate who is supported by all the coalition parties, not just the three main ones. And I also hear about a possible Center-Right summit this week. I don’t know if it will happen this week, but I am I hope that it is not only from the center-right but that it will be extended to all the majority and opposition secretaries and that it will lead to a possible broad sharing for January 24th “. It does not seem very hot on the name of Berlusconi … “Whoever I want to the Quirinale, my every declaration could harm the interested parties”.

Is it true as they say in the Democratic Party that Salvini and the Lega do not want elections this year and even fear them? “Salvini made a precise statement. He is convinced that what the government is doing is positive and that there are other measures to be taken, by doing even more, for example on immigration control, security and the fight against the increase. bills. But Salvini means a government led by Draghi, not by others. The high numbers of the pandemic, the grounding of the PNRR, the cost of energy and bills to be cut, the repercussions on production activities and on the GDP of the ‘increase in the numbers of the pandemic … the presence of a strong government supported by a large majority in Parliament is fundamental “, underlines Calderoli. In short, for Salvini elections in 2023, at the end of the legislature … “If we go on like this, with Draghi as premier, yes, elections next year. First we have to think about the real world and the future of our children, then about the parties” .

The hypothesis of a Giorgetti premier with Draghi at the Quirinale? “Salvini has clearly said that he supports the government with Draghi as Prime Minister, not others. Period. Some names circulated in recent days as a possible prime minister until 2023, and I certainly do not refer to Giancarlo (Giorgetti, ed), are totally unsuitable. In the newspapers there are always different names, we are at clay pigeon shooting. One day toto-premier, one day toto-president of the Republic. Enough of these stupid things “, he concludes.