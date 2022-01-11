Quirinale, Berlusconi removes Draghi from the Hill. But Letta insists

There are only two weeks left until the fateful vote to elect the new one President of the Republic and the spirits within the parties are quite heated. Did not like the words used yesterday by Silvio Berlusconi to Enrico Letta. The leader of Fi has threatened the exit from the Executive of his group, in the event of an election to the Quirinale of Mario Draghi. “If the words are true – explains the secretary of the Democratic Party to the Republic – they are deeply wrong. I am convinced that the will deny. I will tell the national leadership of the Democratic Party on Thursday: we are working to find an agreement for a president or a president of large agreements that is not divisive. Berlusconi is a party leader, he is as divisive as I am, as is Salvini or Conte: by definition because we are party leaders. The head of state must be an institutional figure “.

“There is a need – he continues Read a Republic – of wide majorities. I don’t believe in a government with a one-vote margin, which goes under on every provision. I invite the government to be courageous, also for a possible budget variance that the Prime Minister has not ruled out. We must support the families and the businesses that today risk not making it. Worry is part of the time we are living. But the words of Dragons when he said that the school must remain open. With the school closed the damage we do not see them immediately but in the medium term. The increase in inequalities during the Dad it’s very heavy “.

