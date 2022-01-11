Coronavirus Have you had to queue for hours on call? – HS gathers readers’ experiences of congested healthcare in the Helsinki metropolitan area

The emergency services in the Helsinki metropolitan area are heavily loaded due to the coronavirus situation. Answer the HS questionnaire and tell us what kind of experience you have from the traffic jams on call.

Coronary patients the number has congested hospitals in the metropolitan area.

The emergency services of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) are blocked and patients have had to wait for treatment for almost three days at worst.

Helsinki has opened 50 beds in Herttoniemi’s emergency hospital, and Espoo has had to reduce its social and health services in order to secure the operations of Espoo Hospital.

HS is now gathering readers ’experiences of how exceptional congestion is visible to city dwellers. Have you had to wait for hours on duty? Have you had trouble getting the treatment you need? Tell us about your experience by answering the survey below.