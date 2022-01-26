Fourth vote to elect the President of the Republic. At 11 today, January 27, 2022, the session in the Chamber resumes, on a day that promises to be crucial among news, contacts and negotiations around the names of candidates for the Quirinale. After the third black smoke in yesterday’s vote – with 125 preferences for president Sergio Mattarella and 114 for Guido Crosetto – the quorum drops to 505. Today will be marked by new leaders and talks. In the early morning, in particular, the leaders of the center-right should meet.

LEAGUE

“The solution is close,” says Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, during the hectic Wednesday. “We have made high profile names, we will also make others”, he said in the evening, addressing the electors of the Northern League. The meeting with the constitutionalist Sabino Cassese denied: “I don’t know where he lives. Does he live in Parioli? I haven’t been there today in the Parioli area …”.

“It has been a month that no proposals have been received from the center left, no proposals from the center left for a month”, he said in another of the statements made during the day. The position of the League on the President of the Senate, Maria Elisabetta Casellati, does not change: “Like Fico, he is among the highest institutional positions. Therefore he is not part of political roses, of proposals. Casellati is a candidate without Salvini proposing him”.

PD

The hypothesis of Casellati’s candidacy in the middle of the day triggers the tweet of the Pd secretary, Enrico Letta. “Proposing the candidacy of the second position of the state, together with the opposition, against their government allies would be an operation never seen in the history of the Quirinale. Absurd and incomprehensible. It would represent, in short, the most direct way to blow everything up” , writes the secretary dem, illustrating a position that will be reaffirmed in the evening in the assembly of the great electors of the party.

“Whichever president we will vote on Friday – some of us will be happy, some others less – we will have achieved the biggest goal: once the biased candidacy is over, a non-biased and authoritative name will be negotiated. And this is our victory: not there will be a right-wing president, “he says. “For now – he adds – the center-right in its entirety has said no to all our hypotheses of third personalities: Mattarella, Draghi, Amato, Casini, Cartabia, Riccardi… If there is no news “Thursday” we will vote blank, as it should be. If, on the other hand, we get to some news before the 11 o’clock vote, then we will meet and discuss it. “

BROTHERS OF ITALY

The position of the Brothers of Italy is set out in a note. “FdI continues to believe that a compact vote by the center-right on a candidate of the coalition is essential” in the election of the President of the Republic.

“The result of Guido Crosetto’s flag candidacy – which collects in the classroom double the votes of the Brothers of Italy who proposed it – demonstrates the potential attractiveness that a unitary candidate of the center-right would have in the current Parliament – is underlined in the party note from Giorgia Meloni – Reason why, once again, fully satisfied with the unity with which the center-right is moving in this phase, FdI continues to believe that a compact vote by the center-right on a candidate of the coalition is essential, as unanimously assessed in the last summit. Matteo Salvini has the mandate to identify, through his multiple interlocutors, the most attractive candidate among those presented yesterday “.

M5S

“Now we are not in a position to have a name to vote, there will be changes, even at night. We have invited the center-right to a confrontation, they have all night. We cannot rule out a turning point in the negotiation”, he echoes. Giuseppe Conte, M5S leader. “We told the center-right that it makes no sense to insist on flag candidates. This is the logic of the comparison scheme.”

“Casellati is a candidacy of the highest institutional office after the Head of State. When the hypothesis of Casellati’s candidacy by the center-right spread, the conditions were created for a short circuit with us and a disrespect towards her: a institutional position cannot be transformed into a flag candidate. It would create institutional embarrassment without logic “, he says. “We hope this hypothesis will be set aside by the center-right”, underlines the pentastellato leader.