The tranquility of the inhabitants of the idyllic urbanization of Belmonte is altered when a video comes to light in which Macarena (Irene Arcos), a high school teacher, is seen having sexual relations with Iván (Lucas Nabor), one of the her students, who turns out to be one of the children of her best friend, Ana (Natalia Verbeke). This is how ‘Everyone lies’ begins, the series created and directed by Pau Freixas that this Friday arrives at Movistar +.

Structured in six chapters of about fifty minutes, the fiction is a choral ‘thriller’ with touches of humor in which, from this revelation, other secrets are revealed that end up collapsing all that brilliant facade of upper-class families , who live in chalets with swimming pools and play paddle tennis at the club. “In reality, they are all unhappy,” Natalia Verbeke explains with self-confidence, during an interview with Eva Santolaria and Miren Ibarguren, who put themselves in the shoes of Yolanda and Maite, respectively. From the first moment, the actress knew that she had “a marvel” on her hands. “It’s just that she’s a very powerful female character,” says Verbeke. “She is a very emotional woman, who is completely dedicated to her children, a woman of her home, who has forgotten a little about herself and about herself,” she says. When the video of her son and her friend comes into her hands, Ana begins to realize that the “dollhouse” she had built for herself, that safe environment, “is no longer such.” And at the same time, “the character turns his life 180 degrees. If before he avoided confrontation, now he faces what happens. She starts out being one type of woman and ends up being an absolutely opposite one,” she says about the journey that her plot arc poses, before shedding praise on Freixas: “Pau is a director who takes things out of you that you can’t even imagine.”

She agrees with her in the strength that these characters possess. Look at Ibarguren. The actress, whom we could recently see in ‘Supernormal’, another house comedy, assures that the project was “super interesting” from the beginning because although there are more and more powerful female characters, those of this ‘thriller’, so focused in the relationship between them, “they are very complex, they have everything and they are very different from what we are used to seeing”. Precisely, his is the furthest from the strong core of fiction. «Maite was within that circle of friends, but when she divorced her husband, she was left out. She is a police officer who continues to maintain her friendship with Macarena, but who already has little relationship with the rest and moves away, “he exposes.

Eva Santolaria, Freixas’s partner, already knew that she was going to have a place in the series. After all, the fiction was going to be about women between 40 and 45 years old. However, he admits that he was surprised that his role was that of Yolanda. “It has been a small challenge and I am delighted,” she explains. Her story arc is similar to the one Ana experiences. “She is a happy woman, dedicated to her family, who has the life she has always wanted to have. She is super happy to be in the Association of Parents of Students (AMPA), to have barbecues on weekends with her friends… She has built a world in which she feels happy and safe and believes that her surroundings are too ». However, as time goes by, she begins to see that her partner, played by Jorge Bosch, hides some secrets that could end that idyllic life.

Natalia Verbeke and Irene Arcos.



With these arguments, it is worth asking them what they think happiness is. “It’s time and space,” ditch Ibarguren. “These are small moments. Happiness itself doesn’t exist, it’s something you have to work on and it’s being good with yourself, “replies Verbeke. Beside him, Santolaria points out that it is «a small puzzle. In my case it is to feel good with your work, at ease, that you have challenges, that the family is well, that there are no scares. As you get older, what you value most is that things don’t happen that you can’t solve and that you feel fulfilled as a person.

Another question arises, would it have been a very different series if the genders had been exchanged and the teacher was a teacher and the student, a student? «I think the series would have been the same because although initially you consider these dilemmas, when you do it you put the focus on the adult and what the series tells is that the focus is on the minor. It doesn’t matter if he’s a boy or a girl because he’s growing up and the important thing is what happens to him, so I think the series wouldn’t have changed,” Santolaria argues. “I agree,” agrees Verbeke. In any case, the judgments and opinions are created by each of the characters according to their heads, but what the series proposes is what Eva says».

‘Everyone lies’ will arrive at Movistar+ this Friday, January 28.