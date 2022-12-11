Chetumal, Quintana Roo.- East sunday december 11 in Quintana Roo, it was reported that a lifeless body was located in the Nichupte lagoonin cancun. This is the second victim of the sinking of a boat that occurred on Saturday at 5 in the afternoon, at the height of aquaworldd, after it was hit by another ship.

In other information, those affected denounced that belizean militaryThey entered Mexican territory and pointed their weapons at them to be able to take a boat out of the country. In other news, the governor of Quintana RooMara Lezama, led the banner of the Operation Guadalupe-Reyes that will take place until the first week of January 2023.

They find a second body after a nautical accident in Cancun

authorities of Civil protection confirmed the location of a lifeless body in the lagoon Nichupte, in Cancun. This is the second victim of the sinking of a boat that occurred on Saturday at 5 in the afternoon, at the height of aquaworldafter it was hit by another ship.

Given these facts, the preliminary balance is two dead, one survivor and two missing, reported the general director of the State Coordination of Civil ProtectionGuillermo Núñez, who recounted what happened:

“We are in a search and rescue operation for five people reported missing and, so far, of the five, we have found two lifeless, one survivor, and we continue to search for two more people.”

It was learned that the only survivor of this tragedy is a young man, who came swimming to the dock of aquaworld and gave notice of the accident and with it began the rescue work headed by Port Authority and Civil Protection.

According to the official report, the people who are missing have set sail for the Lagoon of Love, in a white boat with a blue shore, when another ship struck them, causing one of the boats to sink.

Belizean soldiers invade Mexican territory

Belizean soldiers who were traveling in an official boat invaded Mexican space, in the Deep Riverwhere they pointed their weapons at a group of people who were taking tours in that place.

The fact that was denounced through a video by one of those affected, Humberto Marroquín, indicated that he was taking a tour of the Deep River when, at the height of the community of The Uniona boat with Belizean soldiers appeared and went directly towards them, so when they saw them they decided to shore up on the Mexican side.

According to the testimony, the military elements invaded the Mexican maritime space and began to point their weapons against the crew members of the boat, for which they fled inland, a moment that the Belizean military took advantage of to tow away a boat and then the they sank, a fact that was recorded.

In the video you can see that the Belizean elements towed the boat and took the unit. So far, no authority has ruled on this situation.

Operation Guadalupe-Reyes begins in Quintana Roo

In order to guarantee the safety of the thousands of tourists who will arrive at the Mexican Caribbean During the winter vacation period, authorities from the three orders of government gave the start signal to the Guadalupe Reyes Vacation Security Plan 2022-2023 from Tajamar Boardwalk.

Governor Mara Lezama, who led the banner of the operation that will take place until the first week of January 2023, stressed that Quintana Roo It is visited by millions of tourists and in this winter season a record number of visitors is expected to guarantee the safety of all.

He explained that 1,035 elements 14 canine pairs will participate in the operation and the support of 93 units of the public security secretary of the state of Quintana Rooto which are added, the Secretary of National Defense, Secretary of the Navy, National Guard, Attorney General of the Republic, Attorney General of the Republic, Firefighters, Civil Protection, Police of the 11 municipalities of the state, Migration, Ángeles Verdes, among others.