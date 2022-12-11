Singer participates in the culture working group in the transition and is the 1st woman to be chosen for the next management

The Bahian singer Margareth Menezes, 60, accepted to be Minister of Culture in the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), according to the Power360🇧🇷

Menezes had already confirmed, last Friday (Dec. 9), that he had received the PT’s invitation. On the same day, Lula began to announce his ministers, with the presentation of future heads of finance (Fernando Haddad), Justice (Flávio Dino), Chief of Staff (Rui Costa), Foreign Affairs (Mauro Vieira) and Defense (José Múcio Monteiro).

With the artist in Culture, the president-elect repeats the formula of his 1st government, when the singer Gilberto Gil held office.

Lula had already announced his intention to recreate the Ministry of Culture in May 2022, before winning the elections. Today, the area is assigned to a special secretariat of the Ministry of Tourism. In the Bolsonaro government, actors Mario Frias and Regina Duarte were responsible for the structure.

Margareth Menezes, 60 years old, is from Salvador (BA) and released the 1st album of her career in 1988. She was announced as a member of the Transitional Government’s Culture working group alongside 5 other people. Here’s the full GT:

Antonio Marinho – musician and poet from Pernambuco; carolina aurea – federal deputy (Psol-MG); Juca Ferreira – former Minister of Culture; Lucélia Santos – actress and former candidate for federal deputy for PSB-RJ; Márcio Tavares – National Secretary of Culture of the PT; Margareth Menezes – singer.

announcement of ministers

The president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), announced on Friday (9.Dec.2022) the names of 5 ministers of the next government. Lula made the nominations for the Ministries of Finance, Justice, Chief of Staff, Foreign Affairs and Defense🇧🇷

Lula nominated the former mayor of São Paulo and former minister of education, Fernando Haddad (PT), to take over the Treasury, a ministry that will be recreated from the division of the current Ministry of Economy. In addition to Haddad, the PT official also made the name of the former deputy official Jose Mucio (PTB-PE) for Defense and the former governor of Maranhão Flávio Dino (PSB-MA) to head the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. Ambassador Mauro Vieira will be the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Civil House will be commanded by the Governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino (PSB), announced on Friday (9.Dec.2022) that PF (Federal Police) delegate Andrei Rodrigues will lead the corporation in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He gave the statement to a journalist in the same interview in which he was announced as minister.