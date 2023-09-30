Saturday, September 30, 2023, 09:47



Quevedo’s tour, ‘DQE Tour’, passed through Murcia last night. The Canarian artist who became internationally known for ‘Quédate’, his collaboration with the Argentine record producer, DJ and composer BZRP, which became the most listened to song on Spotify worldwide, performed the songs from his first album at La Fica , ‘Where I want to be’, released last January. He did so before an audience that expressed their complaint about having to wait in long lines to access the venue, which, with only one entrance, opened its doors at 8:15 p.m. to receive the 15,000 attendees.

«What I try to show with this album is the way in which I search and find where I want to be, both from the geographical sense and from the sense of my career. It’s difficult to know where to be when everything is going so fast and you don’t have time to stop and think about it. Something that is clear to me is that I want to be on my island, with my loved ones, those who are here now and have always been there. It’s my home, where I feel and where I don’t lack anything,” explains the singer about his first work, made up of 16 tracks and which closes with the song that gives its name to the album.