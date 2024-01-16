In During the asylum application process in the United States, applicants are subjected to detailed interviews who seek to verify that they are genuinely in danger in their country of origin. The questions focus on three key areas: persecution, torture, and the applicant's specific experiences in their home nation.

The first key to obtaining asylum is to demonstrate that the applicant has been persecuted or has a well-founded fear of persecution for reasons such as race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion. Besides, must establish the significant possibility of suffering torture if returned to their country.

As established on the official Uscis website, the interview begins with questions about the applicant's identity and history, covering aspects such as name, date and place of birth, citizenship, education, work, family and social relationships. This process seeks to validate the applicant's basic information.

Subsequently, the applicant's experiences in their country of origin that motivated the asylum application are explored. Detailed questions about persecution or torture suffered or feared form a crucial part of this section, allowing the asylum officer to understand the reasons behind the application.

The interview to obtain asylum in the US is a meticulous process

The US asylum interview process is meticulous and seeks to ensure that those seeking protection actually face genuine dangers in their home countries.. Thorough assessment of experiences, fears, and perspectives is essential to determining eligibility and granting protective status to those seeking refuge on U.S. soil.

Likewise, the applicant's prospects in their country of origin if they were to return are evaluated. This analysis covers security conditions, economic opportunities, and the availability of government protection. The answers to these questions help determine the credibility of the request.

(We also recommend: Latino dies hit by three vehicles in California; they offer a reward of US$50,000)

Documents, testimonies and photographs are requested to substantiate the applicant's claims

The asylum process may also require the applicant to provide evidence to support their claims, which may include documents, photographs, witness testimonies or reports from human rights organizations.

Importantly, if the asylum officer determines that the applicant has a credible fear of persecution or torture, the case will be referred for an asylum merits interview. Otherwise, a review by an immigration judge can be requested.