In the latest episode of her podcast, Shannen Doherty talked about her funeral and explained how she wants it to be and where it should be celebrated

In the new episode of her podcast, the actress Shannen Doherty, who has been fighting cancer for years, addressed the issue related to his funeral. “I know this is morbid talk, but I have to deal with it because I know I'm leaving,” the 53-year-old said.

Credit: theshando – Instagram

They're almost gone 8 years since the day Shannen Doherty, an American actress who achieved success in the 90s thanks to Beverly Hills 90210, discovered for the first time that she had cancer.

Since that day the star has had to face a myriad cycles of very painful therapies, operations and visits.

The tumor seemed to have disappearedbut then is back and he did it more aggressively.

Late last year Shannen announced that the disease had reached her bones and, basically, that there was and is very little that could be done to avoid what everyone, above all you, still hopes to delay as much as possible.

His podcasts, which is enjoying great success on the web, has become a sort of outlet for her. In the last episode the actress decided to deal with a speech which, although it may seem macabre and morbid, must be faced, because she is aware that that day will come and that she is leaving, the day of funeral.

How Shannen Doherty wants her funeral to be

Photo Credit: theshando – Instagram

Shannen explained that she wants to be cremated. And that his ashes, after being mixed with those of his dog and his dadare scattered in a special place a Malibuwhere she and her father spent important moments.

The actress then spoke about the clauses. Like the one, for example, linked to list of 'invitees'which must be few and well selected:

I would only like people who really want to be there. I want my funeral to be sincere and also a celebration of love. I don't want people to cry, but then privately say: 'Thank God that bitch is dead now.

Finally he explained that he wants it to be celebrated at his housewhere he spent most of his good times: “Whoever comes should know that it must be a celebration of love“.