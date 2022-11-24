Queiroz questions the press for political questions in the World Cup

Carlos QueirozIran’s coach, assured that the press has every right in the world to ask about the political situation in Iran, but that it does not ask the same questions to other countries that may also have political problems.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s fair or not,” Queiroz said when asked if it’s fair for Iranian soccer players to be asked political questions.

Queiroz’s annoyance

“The press has the right to ask. For us there is no problem, but it is important that if we respect, you respect. There is nothing wrong with the press asking what they want. We have the freedom to answer or not. What surprises me it’s that you don’t ask those same questions to other countries that may have problems as well. I don’t think it’s fair to ask only them and judge them.”

On the sporting front, Iran will play its second game in the group stage against Wales this Friday.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy football. They have Bale, they’re a fantastic team with very supportive fans. There couldn’t be a better atmosphere to be able to enjoy a game by game. We’re looking forward to it because the players are calm and tomorrow we have a favorable rival to enjoy”.

“We have learned a lot from that match. We have conceded more goals in a game than in three years. It is not normal. It is one of those games in which it can happen. The great teams know how to recover from those bad results”, pointed out the Portuguese coach .

Regarding Gareth Bale, captain of Wales, Queiroz said that he is one of the best, not only because of his football, but also because of his character. “He is a leader of everything that happens on the pitch. He is very intelligent. I didn’t have the opportunity to work with him, despite the fact that we tried to sign him. His career speaks for itself.”

EFE

