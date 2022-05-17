It ends 70-58 for the Piedmontese: the super test by Tonut, author of 30 points, was not enough for Reyer. The tricolors and Olimpia concede an encore against Pesaro and Reggio Emilia respectively

Evening with three games-2 of the quarter-finals of the Scudetto playoffs. Tomorrow the picture is completed with Brescia-Sassari (1-0 series).

Tortona-Venice 70-58 (series 1-1) – Tortona rebalances the series, overcoming in race 2 70-58 Venezia, for which a capital 30-point performance by Tonut is not enough to secure himself in view of the next home races, paying rather long breaks without realizing decisive moments. The start of the match is one-way for the Venetians with three baskets in 2 ‘by Bramos, Tonut and Brooks, but they are wisps. Sanders breaks the ice, then weighs the turnovers from the Bertram on which Tonut often pounces, obtaining two baskets for the 8-14 at 8 ‘. Mascolo’s basket shortens and on the 10 ‘siren Cannon signs the tie. Venice appears to be in decline at the start and Derthona takes advantage of it for its first advantage with Mascolo for 16-14. The stars Daum and Macura have not yet been received; the latter unlocks at 15 ‘for 20-17, but scores as many points as fouls, while the turnovers for Tortona are already 4. Daum unlocks at 16’ with the first triple for Derthona, bad from 3 with 1 / 7, Venice even worse with 1/19, shooting and passing errors increased on both fronts. In the meantime, however, the Tortona defense holds, with Reyer still in the basket for 4 ‘showing a partial from 8-0, broken only by Watt’s free throws as a bonus. In the last minute Tonut goes into double figures and closes at 30-25. Sanders opens the second half with 6 points in 2 ‘, triple and then I play 3 points, Tortona’s advantage exceeds the ten on 23’, against a too staid and imprecise Reyer. Latita Bramos, Theodore does not see the basket, Stone is loaded with fouls, Wright puts the load on it with another game of 3 for +14, with a 13-0 which indicates the blackout at the shooting of Venice for almost 5 ‘and Mascolo puts +16; the game lights up when the guests are released with two triples by Tonut, interspersed however with one by Mascolo and two by Sanders who replicate with the same coin: Filloy puts his triple 30 ” from the siren, which signs the 57-42. Last balanced period, a slight return from Venice put the gap back under 15, in a last quarter from absolute parity, but the Venetians lack the sharpness to further shorten: final 70-58. (Stefano Brocchetti) See also Calcium and no vax, exemptions for foreign cups and vaccines. And on the obligation ...

Tortona: Sanders 20, Wright, Mascolo, Daum 9

Venice: Tonut 30, Watt 8, Bramos 4

Virtus Bologna-Pesaro 70-51 (series 2-0) – Game-2 with Pesaro is not a Euroleague Virtus, but even playing below his standard for at least 25 ‘he gets the doubling he wanted in the second match on his field. Without Shengelia, out for at least 10 days due to the after-effects of the sprained right ankle in race-1, and with Teodosic on the bench for a long time, coach Scariolo gives space to Hervey and Cordinier. The first does not repay the trust with forcing and errors in series while Pesaro holds small advantages. Really bad first quarter for Bologna that pulls 1/10 from two and ends up under 12-13. Moreover, the guests did not take advantage of it and indeed in the second quarter they abused the three-point shot while Virtus surpassed without sparks with Alibegovic, very mobile, and Tessitori. The big names come and go: Belinelli pits his triple, like Weems, but the usual Jaiteh isn’t there to dominate the area. Pesaro finds some good ideas from Mejeris but squeezes just 25 points at the interval against the 31 of the Italian champions who cough a mediocre 32% from two while Teodosic continues to watch from the bench. Virtus tries to make a big voice in the third quarter by pushing the +13 (42-29) with Hervey and Jaiteh more precise. Pajola does not shine, on the other hand Mejeris keeps Pesaro in his wake but Jones makes the omelette with the 4th foul and the following 5th with the technician in the 28th minute. Scariolo’s team can take advantage of this to push with Sampson and Jaiteh in the fourth period. Here Bologna can spread by riding the energy of Alibegovic and the desire of Mannion, author of two triples in a row in the extension to +22 (68-46). Now the series moves to Pesaro where coach Banchi hopes to have the support of the general public to stay in the game. See also Playoff: Perugia falters, but is saved. Civitanova and Modena ok

Virtus Bologna: Alibegovic 10, Mannion 8, Weems 8

Pesaro: Mejeris 12, Jones 8, Moretti 7

Milan-Reggio Emilia 91-65 (series 2-0) – Milan’s act of force in Game 2 that overwhelms Reggio Emilia and flies to 2-0, 91-65. Challenge always led by the AX who immediately breaks with an inspired Rodriguez, the decisive impact of Datome, the usual indomitable Cinciarini at Unahotels is not enough. It is the award-winning company Hines-Rodriguez to illuminate the scene at the start, Milan goes to plus 5 but there is always Cinciarini to answer for the Reggio players, 7-5. Datome also opens fire, which is also precious in a defensive key, Rodriguez’s (triple) burglary and first double-digit margin for the AX, 15-5. The Milanese race continues with Bentil also on the scoresheet from the arc, he scratches Hopkins on the other side with a couple of excellent internal conclusions, 20-9. Shields also warms his hand, the impact of the newly entered Ricci and Grant is good, 27-14 at the first siren. Songs of the zone for coach Caja who tries to stem the attack of the hosts, it is Baldasso who pierces the host defense with 5 stitches, 34-18 after the comfortable support of Ricci. Thompson, protagonist in race 1, does not sting, the Emilian attack is substantially supported by the Cinciarini-Hopkins duo, 38-20 stamped by Grant. Over 20 the advantage of the AX that is in total control of the match despite the blaze of Baldi Rossi and the usual Cinciarini, 57-32 halfway through the race. Score that does not change after the long break, the troops of coach Messina fly in transition, Bentil and Datome expand the Milanese escape, 62-35. Unahotels that sinks at minus 30 hit by Hines, technical knockout for guests who lower the white flag, 78-45 at the penultimate siren. Fourth period in receivership for the hosts who also give space to the very young Erba, Thompson and Cinciarini avoid further collapses in Reggio, 91-65 (Marco Taminelli). See also Cibacopa: Pioneros de Los Mochis falls to Astros de Jalisco

Milan: Datome 16, Rodriguez 14, Bentil and Shields 9

Reggio Emilia: Cinciarini 19, Thompson 15, Hopkins 9

