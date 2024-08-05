The Yamaha line-up

Back on track after the summer break is not easy for the Yamahaalso present at Silverstone with a special livery to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the MotoGP. While Alex Rins did not take part in the British Grand Prix injury after the fall that occurred during the tests, the Japanese company has focused on Fabio Quartararo and Remy Gardner, initially present as a wild card but later revealed himself to be a real substitute for the Spanish driver.

Close to top 10

‘The Devil’ finished the Silverstone race just outside the top 10, crossing the line at11th place after a good comeback from eighteenth position on the grid to tenth, even if in the end, after serving the penalty, Franco Morbidelli climbed back up and completed the attack on the French rider: “The bike was beautiful and it was going a little better – explained the 2021 world champion – we kept the bike as on Saturday. We still lack something, but we gave our best, so we can be happy with what we have done, even if it was not enough. This weekend we struggled because we lacked grip. Pushing hard was all I could do, and in the end I was able to fight with Maverick and Miller, and also with Franky, who passed me on the last lap. But we know what our weak points are and we will continue to work on them to be able to fight for better positions”.

Lack of experience

Outside the points zone, however, Remy Gardner. Starting from 22nd place, the Australian was the protagonist of a good fight with Nakagami, even if the Japanese managed to prevail in the duel. Subsequently, with Mir’s retirement, Gardner passed under the checkered flag at 18th place: “We tried something completely different again in the warm-up, but I didn’t like it, so we went back to what we had used on Saturday. – he added – we knew we had some traction issues, but for the race I wanted a bike setting I was already familiar with. When the tyre was new, I was able to keep the same pace as the riders in front of me for about 6-7 laps. I was also ahead of Takaaki for a few laps, but I don’t have the experience to keep the pace when the tyre drops. This depends on race experience, and this weekend we didn’t focus on race pace, but only on testing.”