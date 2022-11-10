Qualcomm Technologies announced that it has achieved breakthrough performance in standalone 5G mmWave, setting the stage for an expansion of commercial mmWave deployments. This new platform will allow more industries and users to access 5G experiences and features. Devices powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G RF-modem system were connected to network infrastructure equipment provided by industry leaders such as ZTE, Nokia Shanghai Bell and CICT Mobile. Businesses have achieved peak download speeds of over 7.1Gbps using the DDDSU frame structure and a peak upload speed of over 2.1Gbps using the DSUUU frame structure, as well as low latency of 3. 6 ms. All testing was completed under the guidance of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) and China’s IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.

The tests included performance parameters such as per-user throughput, user plane and control plane latency, beam switching, and cell switching. Tests have shown that mmWave achieves higher speeds and lower latencies than sub-6 GHz, using 5G mmWave-only (FR2-only) distributions without anchoring to the LTE or sub-6 GHz spectrum, allowing for greater flexibility for the implementation of 5G and to meet increased demand for capacity. “Today is another significant milestone for 5G mmWave,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As the world continues to see increased demand for data , mmWave is playing a pivotal role in increasing network capacity at a lower cost to operators. We are proud to continue working with industry partners such as ZTE, Nokia and CICT Mobile, and with IMT2020 (5G) Promotion Group to push the boundaries of connectivity and enable robust experiences for consumers and businesses. “