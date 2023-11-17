Almost there! Miss Universe 2023 will take place on November 18 in El Salvador and Miss Venezuela, Diana Silva, is preparing to shine in the most important beauty pageant, after a preliminary in which she left her mark in her presentation and in the costume parade. typical.

Miss Universe 2023 LIVE: date and time in Venezuela

The final competition of Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 18, at 09:00 pm (Venezuela time), at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium in San Salvador.

Where to see Miss Universe 2023 in Venezuela?

Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast exclusively on the Telemundo network. In Latin America it can be seen on Telemundo Internacional and USA Network, while in the US the event can be seen on the Universo channel signal.

Diana Silva at Miss Universe 2023: this is how Miss Venezuela is doing

Miss Venezuela was one of the last to appear at the Miss Universe 2023 traditional costume ceremony, which took place on Thursday, November 16. Diana Silva wore a costume inspired by the Dancing Devils of Yare.

“As an iconic element, the Yare Dancing Devils mask stands out, reflecting the cultural and intangible heritage of our nation. This design seeks to honor the image of Diana Silva, whose virtues symbolize the wealth, strength and courage typical of Venezuelan women,” detailed the Miss Venezuela organization.

Who won Miss Universe 2023?

These are the favorites to win Miss Universe 2023, according to the Missosology platform, a leading beauty pageant website that covers and analyzes the five big pageants: Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss Earth, Miss International and Miss Supranational.

Sheynnis Palacios – Miss Nicaragua

Mariana Downing – Miss Dominican Republic

Diane Leyre – Miss France

Melissa Flores – Miss Mexico

Bryoni Govender – Miss South Africa

Michelle Dee – Miss Philippines

Camila Escribens – Miss Peru

Angelika Jurkowianiec – Miss Poland

Diana Silva – Miss Venezuela

Michelle Cohn – Miss Guatemala

Shweta Sharda – Miss India

Isabella Garcia-Manzo – Miss El Salvador

Noelia Voigt – Miss United States

Karla Guilfu – Miss Puerto Rico

Margarita Golubeva – Miss Russia

Camila Avella – Miss Colombia

Maria Brechane – Miss Brazil

Quynh Hoa Bui – Miss Vietnam

Angelina Usanova – Miss Ukraine

Anntonia Porsild – Miss Thailand.

