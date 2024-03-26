To encourage the presence of women in STEM education, i.e. scientific subjects (science, technology, engineering, mathematics), “there is a strong commitment. Last academic year, 100 scholarships were established for deserving girls who enroll in courses Stem, which were also renewed in the current year. The world of health sciences is subject to a profound transformation, think of the inclusion of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, robotics, IT and so on. So it is evidently essential to work to build new skills, new professionalisms, also in an interdisciplinary way, since, in the health sciences, we will have to insert engineering skills, data scientists, artificial intelligence engineers and so on”. Alberto Pastore, pro rector of Placement, scouting, fund raising and business incubation, told Adnkronos Salute today at the La Sapienza University of Rome on the occasion of the closing event of the second edition of the 'Health4U, Stem University' project Johnson & Johnson Bootcamp', promoted by the J&J Foundation.

“Collaboration between the public, therefore universities, institutions – he underlines – and the private sector, the productive world in the broadest sense, is a 'sine qua non' condition for facing these challenges and, in particular – continues Pastore – the university can work together with businesses to design its own training courses in full compliance with the needs of the productive world. From this point of view, La Sapienza has recently established a Medicine and Tech course, a course in digital medicine and has set up an organism – the consultancy with companies – to engage with the productive world precisely with the aim of perfecting one's training courses and making them suitable for current needs”.