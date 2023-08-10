Through the pages of deadlabs, the well-known leaker billbil-kun has unveiled the release date and price Of Quake 2 Remastered or whatever the title of this new edition will be, anticipating the official announcement that will take place in the next few hours during QuakeCon 2023.

Well the release date and announcement coincide. If deep throat was right this time too, in fact QuakeCon 2 Remastered will debut in the digital stores of PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch today, 10 August 2023, at 19:00 Italian time. The price indicated by billbil-kun is 9.99 euros.

The shooter will also be included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Passgiven that it is a production of Bethesda, which is part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios.