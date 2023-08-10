Through the pages of deadlabs, the well-known leaker billbil-kun has unveiled the release date and price Of Quake 2 Remastered or whatever the title of this new edition will be, anticipating the official announcement that will take place in the next few hours during QuakeCon 2023.
Well the release date and announcement coincide. If deep throat was right this time too, in fact QuakeCon 2 Remastered will debut in the digital stores of PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch today, 10 August 2023, at 19:00 Italian time. The price indicated by billbil-kun is 9.99 euros.
The shooter will also be included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Passgiven that it is a production of Bethesda, which is part of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios.
What we know about the Quake 2 re-release
Billbil-kun himself had previously anticipated the existence of the game and that the announcement would come during the course of QuakeCon 2023 which is taking place these days.
billbil-kun 2 used the term “Quake 2 Remastered” but specifies that the title of this re-release will simply be “Quake 2”. He added that in the description of the GRAC (the Korean classification body) that he has had the opportunity to view, the term “remastered” is not used but “enhanced”. In short, it is reasonable to expect several updates compared to the original game, but it is impossible to know of what nature.
In any case, to find out the truth we will have to wait just a few hours, given that the official announcement should arrive this afternoon during the QuakeCon 2023.
