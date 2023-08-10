Dhe insurance group Allianz SE posted a second-quarter profit increase as stronger insurance results offset weaknesses in asset management.

Operating profit rose 7 percent to 3.8 billion euros, although Asset Management — which includes fund manager Pimco and Allianz Global Investors — reported lower profits due to the difficult bond market. Pimco was able to attract around 4 billion euros in new money from external customers in the quarter, a sign that confidence is stabilizing.

CEO Oliver Bäte is in the middle of a three-year strategic plan that aims to deliver steady sales growth, better profitability and efficient capital management through 2024, while generating billions of euros in excess capital. Bäte has refrained from making major acquisitions, paving the way for share buybacks and higher dividends, despite a costly drama involving a fund subsidiary in the US.

Operating profit in Allianz’s property and casualty insurance rose nearly 11 percent, while life and health insurance saw a 22 percent increase, Allianz said on Thursday. Asset management units saw a 9 percent decline. Allianz confirmed its target for operating profit this year, which is roughly in line with last year’s result of 14.2 billion euros. The positive news caused the Allianz share price to rise.

The insurance company Zurich Insurance Group also reported better results in the first half of 2023. Consolidated profit climbed by six percent to $2.49 billion, as announced by Europe’s fifth-largest insurance group on Thursday. “The development in the first half of the year makes us confident that we will achieve or exceed the goals by 2025,” said CEO Mario Greco in a conference call. Zurich aims to increase earnings per share organically by an average of eight percent per year through 2025. In addition, the group is targeting a return on equity of more than 20 percent based on after-tax operating profit.







In the first half of the year, the company improved its return on equity to a record 22.9 percent. “We have achieved a return on equity that is among the highest in the industry,” said Greco. With a practically stable operating profit, the fall in equity as a result of share buybacks made a significant contribution to the improvement.

Zurich earned more, especially in the life insurance business. In the main business of property and casualty insurance, on the other hand, the result fell slightly, partly because there was a one-off profit from a real estate transaction in the previous year. Thanks to higher interest rates, Zurich more than tripled its investment result to $2.57 billion. Over three quarters of Zurich’s investments are in government and other forms of bonds.

The figures were well received on the stock exchange. With a price increase of 2.8 percent, Zurich was one of the most popular insurance stocks in Europe. Allianz even gained 3.3 percent. Germany’s largest insurance group performed better than expected in the second quarter. Zurich also received applause. JP Morgan analysts said Zurich reported good numbers, while several US peers had a particularly difficult half-year. “Overall, the insurance company is showing above-average growth and higher profitability than the competition,” explained Daniel Bosshard, analyst at the Luzerner Kantonalbank.