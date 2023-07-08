Mexico City. High school student Luis Veudi Vivas Pérez, 14, from Chetumal, Quintana Roo, won a silver medal in the International Mathematics Competition (IMC), which was held for the third consecutive year. in a virtual way, organized on this occasion by Bulgaria.

Mexico participated in that contest, which was held from July 1 to 7, with four primary and secondary teams. Four bronze medals were also won, corresponding to: Andrea Sarahí Cascante Duarte (15 years old) and Emiliano Hernández Barranco (16 years old), representatives of the state of Morelos; and Javier Caram Quirós (15 years old) and Woojoong Kwon (16 years old), both from Mexico City.

The children who received honorable mention are: Elisa María Villareal Corona, 13 years old (Mexico City), Ignacio Ostos Aponte (12 years old, Nuevo León), Sebastián Preciado Molina (12 years old, Sonora), Niza Daniela Sierra Jasso (11 years old, Coahuila), Rodrigo Saldívar Mauricio (13 years old, Zacatecas) and Leonardo Melgar Rubí (15 years old, Morelos). By teams, one of the two high school teams also got a bronze medal.

Hugo Villanueva, coordinator in the country for the Mexican Mathematical Olympiad (OMM) of the training of students who compete in these categories, pointed out that the awards “are the result of the effort, discipline and above all enthusiasm of our mathematics Olympic hotbed . In 2019, when this Olympiad was held in South Africa, an elementary student from Mexico City won gold for the first time in that contest, it was then that ours was cataloged by the organizers as an ’emerging mathematical power’. We continue to reaffirm that title.”

In 2020 the IMC was suspended to avoid contagion of coronavirus among the hundreds of children and young people from more than 30 countries who were already summoned to travel to Indonesia. After three online editions, the organizers confirmed that the 2024 competition will be held in Korea.

In this 2023, and derived from the enthusiasm that was generated in 2019 by the triumph of the Mexican competitors, it was decided to participate with two secondary and two primary teams. The University of the Americas Puebla (UDLAP) was the venue from which the 16 selected Mexicans took the corresponding exams.

The International Mathematics Competition seeks to stimulate the creativity and imagination of children and young people, by presenting them with problems whose approach and solution require high doses of ingenuity. Competitors face problems that correspond to the core high school curriculum: algebra, arithmetic, counting, and geometry.

The IMC Bulgaria 2023 involved 336 competitors at the primary level and 320 at the secondary level, coming from 31 countries. The only countries in the Americas that participated this year were Mexico, the United States, Bolivia and Peru.

Luis Veudi Vivas Pérez, winner of the silver medal in the Bulgaria 2023 International Mathematics Competition, began his participation in the WMO state competitions at the age of 9. He has achieved four gold medals at the national level, as part of the Quintana Roo delegation. The year he was part of the national team that competed in the Mathematical Olympiad

of Central America and the Caribbean that took place in Costa Rica, where he won a gold medal. It is the State Youth Award 2022.

Luis has also participated in public speaking and reading comprehension contests. He practices karate, studies English, French and acoustic guitar. He likes playing video games, swimming and watching movies with his mother, but what he is most passionate about is mathematics because he says that thanks to them he has had the opportunity to meet other people with the same interests as him. In the future he would like to write science fiction stories for teenagers as he enjoys writing a lot, he is also the author of poems and short stories.