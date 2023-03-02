The accident resulted in the deaths of Abd al-Rahman Mukhtar Sayyad (22 years), Tamer Hosni Muhammad Farghali (16 years), Hazem Ahmed Muhammad Farghali (15 years), Abdul Rahman Ali Muhammad Farghali (15 years), Youssef Ahmed Rafiq (14 years) and Mustafa Hashem Badr Farghali (15). years).

Preliminary investigations revealed that they are agricultural workers from one family and reside in Assiut Governorate.

Investigations revealed that the victims were bathing in the water basin on the farm after their work ended, and they drowned in the basin, which is 7 meters deep.