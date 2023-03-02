O iFood announced on Wednesday (1.Mar.2023) the dismissal of 355 employees. The number represents 6.3% of the company’s total staff. In notethe company stated that the “current world economic scenario” demands the search for actions that help face the “adversities”.

The iFood cuts come at a time when other tech companies are also reducing headcount.

“The current global economic scenario has required companies to take immediate action in the search for new routes to face these adversities. It was no different with iFood”, said the company.

“We mourn every loss and are committed to ensuring this difficult time is handled with the utmost care and respect for these people.”

In August 2022, the Prosus, a Dutch internet service group, announced the purchase of 33.3% of iFood, which belonged to Just Eat Holding Limited, for BRL 9.4 billion. The Dutch multinational owned 67% of the capital of the Brazilian delivery application and now takes full control.

Shortly before, the company had already made layoffs. In June last year, 80 people were laid off, which represented about 1% of iFood’s employees at the time.