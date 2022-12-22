Greek MEP Eva Kaili was ordered to be detained in Belgium on Thursday over Qatar-linked corruption allegations that have rocked the European Parliament, Belgian prosecutors said.

Kaili, 44, was one of four suspects detained earlier this month. She protested her innocence and asked at the hearing on her arrest that she be released under electronic surveillance.

But the court ruled against her, ordering her to remain detained for another month, according to the Belgian prosecutor’s office.

Their lawyers may, yes, appeal the decision.

One of them, Andre Risopoulos, told reporters before the judge’s decision that Kaili was “actively cooperating” with the Belgian investigation and was willing to wear an electronic device to track her movements if she was released.

Kaili, a former newscaster ousted from her position as parliamentary deputy speaker after police raids this month, has become the public face of the alleged ‘Qatargate’ corruption case. Qatari authorities have insisted that the Gulf monarchy had nothing to do with the case.

Another of Kaili’s lawyers, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, told reporters on Wednesday that she feels miserable, “very disturbed” and betrayed by her partner and co-defendant Francesco Giorgi.

He argued that Kaili “does not present a flight risk and is not in a position to destroy evidence.”

She was arrested on December 9 when Belgian police searched several homes and found 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) in cash.

closed door hearing

Kaili was charged soon after and has been detained ever since.

Three other suspects – his partner, Giorgi; the director of an NGO allegedly used to channel the money; and a former MEP turned lobbyist, all Italians – were also arrested.

The four are accused of “criminal organization, corruption and money laundering.”

A Belgian judge authorized Kaili’s detention for having been surprised red-handed with cash, meaning he could not invoke his usual parliamentary immunity.

Separate investigations have been opened in Italy and Greece, and on Thursday Greek judicial sources reported that a 7,000 square meter piece of land bought by Kaili and Giorgi in Paros in the Cyclades islands had been seized and a bank account of the company had been frozen. couple.

The MEP denies having received money from Qatar in exchange for influencing decisions that affect him in the EU Parliament.

Qatar also denies the bribery allegations and has warned that further links to the scandal could “negatively” affect its ties and natural gas supplies to the European Union.

Kaili’s hearing was held separately from that of the other three suspects, who appeared before a Belgian court on 14 December.

On that date, the court ordered Kaili’s partner Giorgi and former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri to remain in prison.

The NGO’s director, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, was ordered to wear an electronic wristband to track his movements, but it was suspended on appeal.

Euros in a suitcase

Kaili’s Greek lawyer, Dimitrakopoulos, declared on the eve of the December 14 hearing that she was unaware of the existence of the cash -150,000 euros, according to a Belgian police source- found at her home.

Risopoulos declared to the Belgian newspaper ‘Le Soir’ that he flatly denied having “partially confessed”.

He contradicted reports that she had admitted to having asked her father to withdraw the money discovered at her home.

Kaili’s father was detained for two days after police searches before being released.

Panzeri’s wife and daughter were detained in Italy under a European warrant and could be extradited to Belgium in January to face charges.

Apart from the money found in Kaili’s Belgian apartment, police discovered 750,000 euros in a suitcase with the father, and another 600,000 at Panzeri’s house.

An international union leader, Luca Visentini, declared on Tuesday that he had received 50,000 euros from the Panzeri NGO Fight Against Impunity.

He said the money was to cover the costs of his campaign to take over as general secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation.

Visentini, who was detained for questioning but released as a suspect, was suspended by the union’s board of directors on Wednesday, pending internal investigations.

with AFP