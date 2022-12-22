God of War Ragnarok will get the wait New Game Plus modeand Santa Monica Studio has revealed when the feature in question will be available: the update will make its debut in the spring of 2023.

As you obviously know, the new game + will allow you to replay the God of War Ragnarok campaign while keeping all previously unlocked skills, upgrades and equipment, presenting itself as an interesting solution to face the story at a higher level of difficulty.

Considering the excellent ratings given to God of War Ragnarok, there’s no doubt that it’s an experience to be repeated, but being able to do it as part of a New Game Plus mode adds further value to the thing.

“We know many of you have been asking, so we are happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be available in God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023,” reads the Santa Monica Studio post. “We will share more details as we get closer to the launch date.”

