A security guard from Kenya has died at hospital after allegedly falling while on duty at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium, his family confirmed to CNN.

The family confirmed that they were contacted to report that John Njue Kibue, a 24-year-old migrant worker, had died after a sharp fall from the eighth floor while on duty.

World Cup organizers said a guard had “suffered a serious fall while on duty” before receiving treatment at the venue and being “transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit by ambulance”.

Hamad General Hospital in Doha certified that the security guard died after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The hospital document, obtained by CNN, says that Njue had “serious head injuries, facial fractures and pelvic fractures.”

The Qatari delegation would be investigating the facts. On the contrary, the family says that they have not received clear information regarding the details of how Njue fell.

“We want justice. We want to know what caused her death. They never sent us a photo to show where she fell from or gave us any other information,” her sister Wanjiru told CNN.

The death of the security guard is not the only one; a long list of migrants and workers who were involved in the construction of the stadiums, or in their operation, have died.

Qatar World Cup boss Hassan Al-Thawadi said that between 400 and 500 migrant workers have died as a result of the work performed on projects related to the tournament.

For its part, The Guardian reported last year that 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar since the country won the World Cup in 2010.

Various organizations, countries, artists, national teams and various public figures have denounced the deaths of workers at the Qatar 2022 World Cup; which, according to the complaints, worked under dangerous conditions, poor wages and high temperatures.

