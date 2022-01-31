Result historical for the National Team The Savior on his visit to Honduras, a match that ended in favor of the Catrachos 2 goals to 0, thus being the first time in history that they beat the Hondurans as visitors. For the moment, those commanded by Hugo Ernesto Pérez, maintain the hope of being able to qualify for the next World Cup Qatar 2022, fighting for the playoff. As for the locals, the defeat keeps them at the bottom of the table. practically eliminated.

The Olympic Stadium Metropolitan It was the venue for the meeting between Honduras and El Salvador, something that, in the previous one, seemed like a formality issue for the locals, who did not have the good football of the Catrachos, making the difference from the first minutes with an offensive and purposeful football , keeping the ball at his feet, breaking a streak of two consecutive games losing to his rivals: Canada and Costa Rica.

The first entry fell in the 35th minute of running time, after an error in the defensive zone by the Hondurans; they lost the ball in midfield, a situation that the El Salvador team took advantage of to score the first goal. Hernández drove a couple of meters in the face of zero pressure from the Hondurans to serve Nelson Bonilla, who cut back in the area and calmly defined before the goalkeeper Menjivar left, scoring the first goal with his National Team in the World Cup cycle for the player of the Port FC of the Thailand league.

As the second half began, Honduras entered the field with a different mentality, looking for the goal defended by Martínez up to five times, running into a totally inspired Salvadoran goalkeeper. When the clock passed the 90th minute, in stoppage time, Darwin Cerén sentenced everything for the visitors scoring the final two-nil, after taking advantage of a series of rebounds inside the area, removing Omar Elvir’s mark and defining crossed to the base of the local goal post.

For the moment, both teams will think about their next commitments. In the case of the Hondurans, they will visit the United States; while El Salvador will do the same at home against the current leaders of the competition: Canada. After playing all the matches on the day within the final octagonal Concacaf, Honduras continues at the bottom of the table with 3 points, product of the same number of ties. Unable to win a single match in the Qatar 2022 World Cup cycle.