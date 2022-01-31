As many fans around the world expected, the character of Daredevil returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Spider-Man: no way home. However, during his brief time on screen alongside Tom Holland, the New York hero didn’t show off his trademark red suit, only showing up as attorney Matt Murdock. The screenwriters of the film, Chris Mckenna‎‎ and ‎‎Erik SommersThey explained why.

McKenna and Sommers were on the podcast ‎‎The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith and revealed that they had to balance the screen time of all the characters coming back into the world of Marvel.

‎”That was the challenge with this movie: bringing all these other characters,” they commented in reference to all the villains and cameos like Venom at the end of the movie.

Daredevil with Charlie Cox is considered one of the best superhero series. Photo: Netflix.

“We love these characters, and you’d love to see them do all sorts of things, but the question is, what is there room for?”

So when it came time to write in the writers’ room, a lot of ideas came out about Daredevil and the other characters.

‎”’Wouldn’t it be great if this guy does that, and these two meet and do that?’ There are so many exciting permutations now that we’re playing in this sandbox,’” the writers said to each other according to Sommers.

Leaked photo of Spider-Man: no way home with Daredevil (Matt Murdock). Photo: Twitter/@ElIdolo41553147

Despite the exciting work, finally those in charge of the script realized that the most important thing was to tell the story of the protagonist.

“We didn’t want to do things that would distract from the story of our Peter and our Spider-Man.” , they detailed.

In this way, the writers thought of various ways to introduce Matt Murdock, “but ultimately we always had to go back on a lot of things to make sure we keep our focus,” they explained.

For that reason, it is possible that the idea of ​​​​seeing Daredevil in his suit has passed through the writers’ table, but without being able to see the light because of how distracting it would have been for the story.